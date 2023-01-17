In 2013, Levett returned to Savannah, serving as chief academic officer of SCCPSS. During her four years in that role she also worked as deputy superintendent.

Most recently, Levett was selected as a 2021 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association, joining 19 other superintendents across the country.

There are currently no details on when a search to find her successor will happen.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools Superintendent Ann Levett to retire at end of school year