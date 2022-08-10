ajc logo
Savannah-Chatham school board approves two-year extension to superintendent's contract

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
32 minutes ago

During the Wednesday meeting, members of the Savannah-Chatham school board will move to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Ann Levett.

Levett has been in the role for five years, coming back to the Savannah-Chatham Public School System in 2017 after leaving to serve various educational roles, including acting superintendent in Dayton, Ohio, and school board member for New Haven Public Schools.

Savannah-Chatham Schools superintendent: 'We are ready to welcome our scholars!'

A native of Savannah, Levett began her career in 1976 as a speech pathologist for in the Savannah-Chatham County school district eventually becoming principal at Savannah High School.

According to the contract, the extension will be for two years.

What does it mean?

Since being hired as the superintendent of schools, Levett has followed a path of two-year contracts. The cycle was similar to the one of her predecessor, Thomas Lockamy, as well.

Her initial contract began in 2017 and ended on June 30, 2019. Another two year contract was agreed upon on June 20, which ran until May 31, 2021. The superintendent's next contract was signed in Nov. 2020, which extended her through May 31, 2022.

The latest contact follows a similar structure with Levett under contract until June 30, 2024.

The move predates the addition of a new board member and a new board president. Roger Moss was elected new board president in May, succeeding Joe Buck, who is retiring from the post at the end of his term.

He will be joined by newcomer Paul Smith, who won the District 5 seat, which will be vacated by Irene Gadson-Hines, who will also retire at the end of her term.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section, and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com or 912-239-7706.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham school board approves two-year extension to superintendent's contract

