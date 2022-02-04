Savannah-Chatham high schools to host graduations in newly-opened Enmarket Arena

The contract states that Oak View Group Facilities, LLC will provide the district with rental facilities and services for the Class of 2021. The contract will also cover rental fees, staff, security, public safety, stagehands, sound production rental, plants, ticketing, pipe and drape, staging and catering.

Last year, the class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 held graduations virtually.

Graduation dates are as follows:

Monday, May 23: New Hampstead at 9 a.m., Islands at 1 p.m. and Savannah Early College at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24: Windsor Forest at 9 a.m., Savannah Arts at 1 p.m. and School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Jenkins at 9 a.m., Groves at 1 p.m. and Johnson at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: Beach at 9 a.m. and Woodville-Thompkins at 1 p.m.

