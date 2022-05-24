Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

She has 32 years of educational experience, including stints in both the Effingham and Savannah-Chatham school districts and the Leon County School District in Florida. She has worked as a classroom teacher, a lead math teacher, a district parent liaison and a central office administrator.

Howard-Hall was first elected in 2018 and sought re-election because she wants to continue advocating for all children in the community. Her platform includes increasing early childhood education programs, extending summer instruction for students, and providing oversight of district ESPLOST projects.

She also supports teachers inside and outside the classroom and wants to increase mental health resources for students and staff. She also would advocate for evening school board meetings in order for families and the community to attend.

She will be sworn in and begin her new term in January 2023.

"My plans are to continue to advocate for the 36,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System," she said. "I am looking forward to continue to work with our superintendent in making our school system the best in the state and in this nation."

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham District 8 school board member Tonia Howard-Hall wins re-election