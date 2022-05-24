Savannah-Chatham District 6 school board member David Bringman re-elected

Voices for Schools Forum: District funding, school climate tackled by candidates in District 6 school board forum

Bringman received his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical therapy from Armstrong State University. He also has a doctorate in physical therapy from Simmons College. He works as an associate professor at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong and as a part-time physical therapist at St. Joseph's/Candler Health System.

Bringman ran on a platform that touched on increasing academic achievement for students, hiring more school counselors to address student and staff needs caused by the pandemic, continuing to work with a collaborative school board, advocating for ESPLOST projects in District 6, hiring more teachers and increasing community engagement. He also said he is willing to have evening meetings for working parents in the community to attend.

"Thank you to the community for entrusting me to continue to help educate our children," he said.

He will begin his second term on the board in January 2023.

