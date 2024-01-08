Tuesday's storms have the potential for sustained winds in the 30-40 mph range and gusts as high as 60 mph, which could lead to downed trees and power outages, the NWS Charleston office cautioned in its advisory.

Other Savannah area schools updates

Benedictine Military School announced it will shift to virtual learning Tuesday.

Savannah Country Day School will be closed Tuesday.

Savannah Tech will be closed.

St. Vincent's Academy will be closed.

Hancock Day School will be closed.

Calvary Day School will be closed.

The Habersham School will be closed.

Savannah Christian Preparatory School will be closed.

Blessed Sacrament will be closed tomorrow but shift to virtual learning for all students in pre-k through 8th grade.

Georgia Southern University announced adjustments for all campuses for Tuesday, Jan. 9, which includes classes moving to online.

Savannah State University noted that all classes were shifted to online for Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in an asynchronous style learning environment. Classes are expected to resume according to normal schedules on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) facilities will be closed and transportation services will be suspended, but classes will be held virtually.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County schools announce weather-related schedule changes for Tuesday, Wednesday

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.