Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off with commemoration at Lazaretto Creek

About 20 people gathered in a circle overlooking Lazaretto Creek. They stood shoulder to shoulder and in unison yelled out “Harambe”, which means "let’s pull together," with all the passion they could muster.

On the seventh time with arms stretched toward the sky, they held it, "Harammmmmmmbe" ending the libation ceremony that helped kick-off the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Lillian Grant-Baptiste led the ceremony which she says is a "commemoration and a call to remember our ancestors."