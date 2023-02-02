BreakingNews
THURSDAY'S WEATHER: Chilly, rainy Groundhog Day before sunshine returns tomorrow
Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off with commemoration at Lazaretto Creek

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
31 minutes ago

About 20 people gathered in a circle overlooking Lazaretto Creek. They stood shoulder to shoulder and in unison yelled out “Harambe”, which means "let’s pull together," with all the passion they could muster.

On the seventh time with arms stretched toward the sky, they held it, "Harammmmmmmbe" ending the libation ceremony that helped kick-off the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival.  Lillian Grant-Baptiste led the ceremony which she says is a "commemoration and a call to remember our ancestors."

It was a meaningful moment for Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce, “for the first time in 34 years they’re kicking it off on Savannah Beach at the Lazaretto, which is a story of a people that began and built a country that we don’t give enough respect to.  I’m proud Lillian is here giving that respect."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Black Heritage Festival kicks off with commemoration at Lazaretto Creek

