Savannah-based musician Clara Waidley is bringing summer reverie early with debut album

Credit: Courtesy of Light and Found Photography

By Michelle McArdle
1 hour ago

Listening to the soothing sound and acoustic melody of Clara Waidley two words come to mind: summer reverie.

From surfing the waves at Tybee Island, to traveling in a green station wagon and busking along the coast, Waidley describes the last three years of her life as an endless summer. This lifestyle lends to her song writing and is reflected in her upcoming album, "Summer 4 Ever."

Waidley’s fans have attributed her music to feelings of comfort and release. Perhaps this comes from her approach to songwriting by traveling and drawing from experiences she has in what Waidley describes as “like a journal because it’s little snips of what you’re feeling at the time, now that part of me is there, and you’ve released it into a piece of art you can return to.”

Credit: Courtesy of Light and Found Photography

Waidley’s music touches on the human experience in what she describes as opening the door to wonder and feelings of nostalgia. It’s these bittersweet moments and pieces of time which she captures in her songs.

This can be felt in one of her latest releases, "Radio Angel," inspired by a conversation she had with her younger sister about what will happen to their music after they pass. "Radio Angel" describes the legacy songwriters leave behind, paying homage to artists who have died young. What motivates Waidley to write is her desire to offer that sense of comfort to her fans.

She also enjoys the storytelling experience of songwriting. Growing up in Michigan she recalls listening to artists Neil Young and Johnny Cash whose imaginative storytelling had inspired her. “I’ve always enjoyed creating stories because I think it’s nice living in a different world for a while — creating another space to be even if it is in your imagination.”

From there, Waidley was drawn to Savannah stating that it seemed like a place whose natural beauty and charm captured her and gave her a space to be creative and to come home to after her long travels.

During one of her experiences busking in Savannah, Waidley had the pleasure of meeting Whit Whitley, the founder of local record label E. Broad Records, a queer-owned record label whose mission is to inspire artists and create a place of inclusivity in the music industry. From there, the two hit it off and she was signed to the label in 2021.

Waidley will be releasing her latest album, "Summer 4 Ever," on March 30 through E. Broad Records.

Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Ekin

Waidley describes the challenges of being a songwriter and traveling musician as perseverance when the future is uncertain, but she says she feels that she has something to offer the world through her songs providing that comfort in her music that her fans can take away from.

She explains that when she feels unsure, the flood of online support is an encouragement and something she deeply appreciates. When asked what she would like to say to them, she said, “thank you for your patience, encouragement, and unconditional support. Your kindness always makes me feel better.”

If you would like to follow Clara Waidley, her Instagram handle is @clarawaidley, her TikTok is @barefootgurlz, and her website is clarawaidley.com where you can preview her singles and preorder her upcoming album.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-based musician Clara Waidley is bringing summer reverie early with debut album

