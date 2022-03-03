Savannah Arts Academy English teacher creates little library filled with banned books

In January, Maus, a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel was banned by a school district in Tennessee for inappropriate content such as language and an illustration featuring a nude drawing, according to the Associated Press.

The graphic novel by Art Spiegelman follows his Jewish parents in 1940s Poland as they begin to encounter acts of anti-Semitism and goes through their internment in Auschwitz. In the novel, the narrative depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats.

Clifton started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, Jan. 30, to raise $500 to purchase the books and reached his goal in five hours. In total, $725 has been raised and Clifton will purchase each banned book from a local book store. After stocking the library, the books will be free for the public to take.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"It's completely a personal decision that I made, he said. "This is my library in my yard, I built it with my money and I initially stocked it with my books."

He said he would go through each banned book and would be chosen for

the following factors: age appropriateness, being aware of the community and not being rooted in violence, sexual content, or suggestive materials. He gave an example that a fourth-grade student shouldn't be reading "The Color Purple" or "Catcher and The Rye" because the concepts are too mature for someone that young.

"I think what I am trying to do here is I'm just going to make the books available, "he said.

Clifton said if reading a book on specific issues like race or personal situations has helped a student, he is OK with that. "A lot of students today are going through a myriad of issues that are addressed in what we might traditionally teach in the classroom and so having access to maybe someone more sympathetic to their plight might help them," he said.

Clifton said his goal is that he wants people to start having conversations about the books. "I really hope is that somebody you know takes the book, reads it, and starts a conversation about it," he said.

Here are the books Clifton will have in his library.

"This One Summer" by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki

"Persepolis" by Marjane Satrapi

"Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel

"Drama" by Raina Telgemeier

"Bone: Out of Boneville" by Jeff Smith

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft

"Beloved" by Toni Morrison

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison

"Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie

"And Tango Makes Three" by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

"Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank

"The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak

"Captain Underpants and the Terrifying Return of Tippy Tinkletrousers" by Dav Pilkey

"Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People" by Dav Pilkey

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Mark Hadden

"George" by Alex Gino

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas

"Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck

"Slaughter-House Five" by Kurt Vonnegut

"Something Happened in our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice" by Marianne Celano, Mariella Collins and Ann Hazzard

"The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien

"A Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood

"Speak" by Laurie Halse Anderson

"The Color Purple" by Alice Walker

"Monster Walter" by Dean Myers

"A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky

"Looking for Alaska" by John Greene

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews

"Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Picoutt

"Harry Potter" series (one of each) by J. K. Rowling

