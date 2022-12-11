Savannah artist Lisa Watson's 'Avant Gardener' featured at Oglethorpe Mall Library

In late August, DO Savannah reported on the opening of the exhibition, which "focuses on rare native and imperiled plant species and emphasizes how habitat loss, chemical spraying, invasive plants, sea level rise and poaching have all taken their toll to transform native landscapes into vast swaths of unsustainable land."

“This is the most heartfelt show I’ve ever done largely because of all the collaboration with different artists and biologists. My 2020 show with The Studios of Key West closed early due to COVID, but I was awarded a residency with them February of this year," Watson told DO Savannah.

"On my way to Key West this year, Ranger Kristie Killam at National Key Deer Refuge invited me to see the work they’d done planting native plants and eradicating invasive plant species. She had been a speaker at the opening of my Key West show and took a lot of the information I presented in my art talk and directly applied that to the refuge. It was amazing to see and a feeling bigger than gratitude to experience.”

Watson told DO Savannah that she "believes that by making art from as much as 90% repurposed materials and by making rare and imperiled plants the subject of that art, she has the power and tools to preserve these species, which in turn help preserve us."

Selected works from "Avant Gardener: A Creative Exploration of Imperiled Species" will be on display at the Oglethorpe Mall Library through Dec. 30.

