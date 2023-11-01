Savannah area, southeast Georgia under ‘increased fire danger’ due to dry conditions, wind

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By John Deem
2 hours ago

Showers that spooked some trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening did little to offset dry conditions in coastal Georgia and South Carolina that face heightened fire risk Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty northerly winds will lead to increased fire danger across all of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina today," the NWS Charleston office said in an advisory Wednesday morning.

Humidity levels are not expected to reach 30 percent Wednesday, turning brush and fallen leaves into potential tinder, while wind gusts as high as 25 mph could fan outdoor flames, according to the forecast.

The fire danger advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening.

ExploreWarming centers opening as coldest air since March sets in

After struggling to reach 60 degrees Wednesday, temperatures in the Savannah area are forecast to dip into the low 40s overnight. That's about 10 degrees below normal.

Dry conditions are expected to persist at least through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Chatham, Bryan and Liberty counties are now classified as "very dry" on the National Drought Mitigation Center's weekly Drought Monitor. That area is likely to grow when this week's edition is released Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah area, southeast Georgia under ‘increased fire danger’ due to dry conditions, wind

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Judge in muddy solar case asked to revisit cuts to $135 million award 2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
35m ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
1h ago

UPDATE
3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving big rig
44m ago

UPDATE
3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving big rig
44m ago

Credit: DREW PHILLIPS

2 more Hyundai suppliers announce manufacturing plants in Georgia
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

‘Stay positive’: Marie Osmond delivers powerful testimony at St. Joseph’s/Candler event
4h ago
Girlfriend of missing Georgia fisherman announces pregnancy as private search efforts...
5h ago
Coast Guard ‘regrettably’ ends search for 3 missing fishermen off coast of Brunswick
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top