Savannah area, southeast Georgia under ‘increased fire danger’ due to dry conditions, wind

"The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty northerly winds will lead to increased fire danger across all of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina today," the NWS Charleston office said in an advisory Wednesday morning.

Humidity levels are not expected to reach 30 percent Wednesday, turning brush and fallen leaves into potential tinder, while wind gusts as high as 25 mph could fan outdoor flames, according to the forecast.

The fire danger advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening.

Warming centers opening as coldest air since March sets in

After struggling to reach 60 degrees Wednesday, temperatures in the Savannah area are forecast to dip into the low 40s overnight. That's about 10 degrees below normal.

Dry conditions are expected to persist at least through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Chatham, Bryan and Liberty counties are now classified as "very dry" on the National Drought Mitigation Center's weekly Drought Monitor. That area is likely to grow when this week's edition is released Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News

