Savannah area extras say being on set of ‘The Color Purple’ was ‘a wonderful experience’

“The Color Purple” tells the story of Celie, a Black girl living in rural Georgia in the 1900s, the brutalization she faces and her journey of self-discovery. Fantasia Barrino makes her major motion picture debut as Celie and is joined by Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo and Halle Bailey in the cast. Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are among the film’s producers.

Derrick Davis, who lives in Brunswick, was an extra in the scene when Sophia, who is played by Danielle Brooks in this and the Broadway show, gets married in a church to Harpo, played by Corey Hawkins.

“They did their little kiss and then she turns and says ‘I’m married’ to us and we clap and then kind of dance out of the pews and out of the church,” Davis said. “It was cool, I got to see Fantasia and she was super nice and she came to take pictures with all of the extras who had been around all day, so it was definitely a cool experience.”

Davis said this was his first time acting in anything and heard about the opportunity from a friend whose son had also been cast in the movie.

“I have no acting experience or anything, so I had no idea what I was in store for,” Davis said. “But I thought it would be fun to do something like that.”

Robert Dixon, who lives in Savannah, was also an extra in the film. He was in the last scene of the movie where all of the major characters are gathered around the Grandmother Oak at Myrtle Grove for Celie’s Easter dinner. It’s the scene where Celie and Nettie, played by Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara, are reunited for the first time since they were kids.

“It was really a wonderful experience to be able to sit in the presence of Oprah Winfrey, and Blitz Bazawule, the director, and be able to just open up and speak with them,” Dixon said. “It felt really good to be a part of a movie that has such a big impact and to be able to work with those pioneers of the industry.”

