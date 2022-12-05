ajc logo
Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs. Walker

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsWill Peebles - Savannah Morning News
35 minutes ago

Will it be the pastor or the football icon?

Georgia's U.S. Senate race will be decided Tuesday with a runoff election. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the rematch of the Nov. 8 contest, where Warnock bested Walker in the vote count but fell short of winning a majority.

More than 1.86 million have already cast ballots in the runoff through seven days of in-person early voting as well as absentee voting. Early voting ended Friday, and absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted. To return an absentee ballot, visit the Voter Registration Office, located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr, Suite E for Chatham County voters.

Warnock is running to extend a Senate tenure that began with a runoff election win two years ago against Kelly Loeffler. That victory gave the Democrats a Senate majority.

Walker is aiming to complete GOP dominance of the 2022 election. Republican candidates won every statewide race on Nov. 8.

Here's everything you need to know to cast a ballot on Election Day.

A guide to voter rights in Georgia: What you need to know before you cast a ballot
Check your registration status: Georgia Secretary of State's MyVoterPage

In-person voting

Polling places around the state will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If voters are in line by 7 p.m., they can stay until they cast their ballot.

Unlike early voting, in-person voting on Election Day must be done at an assigned polling place. Voters can find their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

A few things are prohibited at the polls. Under Georgia law, it is illegal to carry firearms within 150 feet of a polling place, or, if a line extends out the door of the polling place, within 150 feet of the end of the line.

Bring a state ID to vote

Those planning to cast an in-person ballot must present a photo ID at the polling place.

Valid forms of identification include a Georgia driver's license — even if it is expired — a passport, military photo ID, an ID from any federal or state body of government, a government employee photo ID, or tribal photo ID.

Voters cannot wear clothing promoting any political candidates or political slogans, including facemasks.

Voters who show up to polling places but do not meet all the requirements can request a provisional ballot. Provisional voters must present a photo ID to the county registrar's office within three days of the election to have their ballots counted.

How to get a provisional ballot

If a voter is told by a poll worker their eligibility cannot be determined, the voter has a right to request a provisional ballot.

If a voter shows up to the wrong precinct, they can either go to the correct precinct or, if it is after 5 p.m., cast a provisional ballot at the incorrect precinct.

Any votes cast by a provisional ballot in the wrong precinct will not be counted unless it is cast between 5 p.m and 7 p.m. Otherwise, you'll be instructed to go to the correct precinct.

How to return an absentee ballot

Georgia's 2021 voting reforms, widely known as SB 202, altered the time to request absentee ballots. There's no way to request an absentee ballot at this point, but for those who have yet to return their absentee ballot, there are a couple of options.

In addition to dropping off ballots at the Voter Registration Office, voters can decide to vote in person instead. However, they must bring the absentee ballot to the polls and have an elections official spoil it before casting an in-person ballot.

Voters can check the status of absentee ballots at mvp.sos.ga.gov. If a voter has mailed a completed ballot, but it has not yet been accepted, voters can appear in person to cancel the ballot and cast their vote in person on Election Day.

Can I still use ballot drop boxes?

Absentee ballot drop boxes can no longer be utilized on election day.

The drop boxes were officially codified by 2021's SB 202 elections bill, but it also restricted their use to early voting, which ends Friday.

The drop boxes were originally an emergency measure put into place in 2020 for those who didn’t want to risk exposure to COVID by voting in person or risk their ballot arriving late in the mail.

Previously, the boxes were required to be on government property with 24/7 camera surveillance. They never closed, and voters could drop off ballots at any time.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Runoff Election is Tuesday: How Georgia voters can cast their ballots for Warnock vs. Walker

15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say
