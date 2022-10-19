'Rubber stamp': Rep. Carter labels U.S. House challenger Herring as Biden proxy in debates

It was perhaps Carter's most memorable criticism of Herring, if for no reason other than how many times he repeated it.

Shades of Herschel Walker

Carter's constant "rubber stamp" reprise was not unlike what Carter's fellow GOP candidate, Herschel Walker, did during his U.S. Senate debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock last week.

Multiple times throughout the Walker-Warnock debate, the former University of Georgia football standout mentioned Warnock's 96% rate of voting with Biden, albeit fewer times than Carter. But the sentiment was the same: tying a Democratic opponent to President Joe Biden and his 42% approval rating.

The difference, though, is that Walker was criticizing an incumbent with a voting record. Carter, on the other hand, was criticizing a man who has never held a political position. This is Herring’s first run for any political office.

And like most federal representatives, Carter frequently votes his party's line. According to political tracking website FiveThirtyEight, Carter's own voting record with former President Donald Trump measured above 90%.

Since 2020, he's voted with Biden's preferred position 8.8% of the time.

While that number is low, out of Georgia's eight Republican U.S. House members, he's voted across the aisle more than most. Drew Ferguson from Georgia's 3rd District and Austin Scott from Georgia's 8th District are the only Georgia GOP reps whgo have voted with Biden more.

"The media makes out the Congress to be very divisive. And it is, I'm not going to kid you, there is a lot of division there," Carter said at Wednesday's debate. "But we do work together. And we work together often."

Different debates, different tones

Both candidates have had a busy start to their week. They met Tuesday in Atlanta for their Atlanta Press Club debate, then came back to Savannah for the WTOC debate the next day.

Tuesday's showing was fairly reserved by both candidates. But on Wednesday, both were more aggressive.

The difference was that Carter had a voting record to criticize, whereas Herring doesn't. Hence Carter's constant attempts to paint Herring as a party man - a "rubber stamp" - who would embrace Democratic policies that Carter insists are to blame for high inflation, failed border security and rising crime.

