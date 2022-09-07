ajc logo
X

Roll Call in the Streets reconnects Savannah police officers with Fellwood community

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

At-ten-tion!

Tuesday evening marked the return of the Savannah Police Department’s Roll Call in the Streets, an opportunity for residents to meet some of the officers who patrol their neighborhood and to hear about areas of concern.

In unison the Northwest Precinct officers straightened up and faced forward for their evening roll call. Rather than the usual climate-controlled confines of their precinct, the officers stood in the soggy grass under the shade of a small tree on the edge of Fellwood Park, 50 Kenny Anderson Collection Drive. One by one they went down the line, checking in a group of about a dozen West Savannah residents gathered on the sidewalk nearby.

Interim Police Chief Lenny Gunther recalled the tradition of community-based roll calls and heralded a return to an open-door policy for officers to share their concerns and insights with him.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Roll Call in the Streets reconnects Savannah police officers with Fellwood community

Editors' Picks
Atlanta school board approves $2.6 million for weapon detection system5h ago
MARTA seeks public input on Atlanta Streetcar extension
5h ago
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week
1h ago
Kirby Smart rips No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ practice performance
3h ago
Kirby Smart rips No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ practice performance
3h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
4h ago
The Latest
Savannah Police announce funeral plans for officer Reginald Brannon, who died in crash
1h ago
'Everyone's dancing': Tybee Equality Fest is back so get ready for a party
1h ago
Bay Street Theatre devises the next great American musical before 30 with 'Tick...
2h ago
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top