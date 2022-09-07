Roll Call in the Streets reconnects Savannah police officers with Fellwood community

Tuesday evening marked the return of the Savannah Police Department’s Roll Call in the Streets, an opportunity for residents to meet some of the officers who patrol their neighborhood and to hear about areas of concern.

In unison the Northwest Precinct officers straightened up and faced forward for their evening roll call. Rather than the usual climate-controlled confines of their precinct, the officers stood in the soggy grass under the shade of a small tree on the edge of Fellwood Park, 50 Kenny Anderson Collection Drive. One by one they went down the line, checking in a group of about a dozen West Savannah residents gathered on the sidewalk nearby.