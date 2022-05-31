Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Loomis
Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Loomis
The Richmond Hill Community Theatre performed the play "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" to sold out crowds Friday and Saturday, May 27, and May 28, at the Wetlands Center.
Dr. Ken Deal directed the play, which was produced by Hilary Diebold Taft. Jamie Cowart served as stage and prop manager. Tom Harris served as sound and light director.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Richmond Hill Community Theatre celebrates sold out performances for Memorial Day weekend
Editors' Picks
The Latest