Richard Woods wins rematch, will face former Georgia House member in school superintendent's race

Credit: John DeSantis

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Incumbent Richard Woods claimed a repeat win in Tuesday's GOP primary for Georgia state school superintendent, besting John Barge, a former post holder.

Woods and Barge last met in the 2014 Republican primary, with Woods edging the then-incumbent.

Now eight years later, Woods won 73% of the vote.

Credit: Richard Woods

Woods will meet Alisha Thomas Searcy in the Nov. 8 general election. Searcy won the Democratic primary with 57% of the vote, defeating three challengers.

Credit: Alisha Thomas Searcy

The former six-term Georgia House member and charter school operator now works as an education leadership consultant. Searcy values "student success and parent empowerment."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Richard Woods wins rematch, will face former Georgia House member in school superintendent's race

