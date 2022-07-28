Review: 'Grease' brings bygone days of big hair, summer lovin' to historic Savannah Theatre

Recent Savannah Theatre shows: History Theatre brings the story of iconic Savannah figure Susie King Taylor to the stage

Co-owner Mike Zaller knows the impact this beloved play and motion picture has made on people.

Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller

It's his sixth time to produce "Grease," and the 20th year this August, that his production company has called the Savannah Theatre home. And you'd better hurry if you still have caught a show - the production has just one more weekend left, with matinee and evening shows wrapping up Sunday.

"There’s such a youthful energy and excitement that is so fun to watch these performers bring to the stage as they sing the songs and tell the story that is so familiar to the fans of Grease," Zaller shared.

Boo Business: The Savannah Theatre offers Christmas shows and a few paranormal performances

The cast works hard to bring the audience along for the ride with them. Rydell's ornery Principal McGee opens the show, picking on "students" in the audience and threatening them with detention. Danny Zuko's slapstick sidekick, Sonny, breaks up the pace mid-show to flirt with ladies in the audience and show off his best pickup lines.

Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller

And the real showstopper is when the T-Bird's boys roll out a life-sized Bel Air roadster, beaming headlights into the audience as they make ballet-caliber jumps and twists between polishing the muscle-car's fenders.

For those who grew up loving the motion picture with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John cementing their roles in popular culture, to first-timers getting their first taste of a classic, the cast goes full throttle to ensure a good time for all.

"I hope those who know and love Grease come and relive the songs and story that make them so happy, and for those that aren’t as familiar with the show, that they can come and escape life for a few hours and experience this cast and a great time," Zaller added.

With many of the production company's core cast being older adults, Zaller said it was refreshing to open up casting to a younger group and start fresh in casting "high schoolers" for this production.

"Each cast member brings a different perspective to the character they are playing," he said.

Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Zaller

"There’s such a youthful energy and excitement that is so fun to watch these performers bring to the stage as they sing the songs and tell the story that is so familiar to the fans of Grease," Zaller added.

This August, the production company will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the theater, which has operated continuously since 1818, claimed as the oldest such theater in the country. They'll celebrate by bringing back their first production "Lost in the 50's," which continues the thread from the doo-wop nostalgia in "Grease."

Mark your calendars: Shows at Eastern Wharf, other venues show vibrancy of Savannah music scene

Later that month, they will debut the world premiere of “We’ll Meet Again”, a World War II-era musical based on true stories, offering a glimpse of the sacrifices and patriotism during the period. That will be followed by "Savannah Live," a high-energy musical revue.

And later this year, in November, the company will bring the beloved Buddy the Elf alive on stage in “Elf: The Musical,” before wrapping the year with their annual Christmas variety show.

Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah Credit: Enocha Edenfield / For Do Savannah

Zaller says when the company first launched at the Savannah Theatre two decades ago, they initially assumed tourists would make the bulk of their audience.

On the contrary, he says it has been the support of locals who have keep the magic alive, coming back year after year to support the local theater they love. "To say 'Thank You' doesn’t seem adequate enough to express how I feel about their 2 decades of support and allowing us to become part of the Savannah community," Zaller said.

"It still feels amazing every time someone stops me, whether at the theatre or randomly around town, to say how glad they are that we are in Savannah and that they hope we stay here for years to come!" he added.

For more information and tickets visit: www.savannahtheatre.com

IF YOU GO WHAT: Grease WHEN: 8 p.m. July 27, 29, and 30; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 WHERE: The Historic Savannah Theatre COST: Tickets range from $25 for children and $50 for adults INFO: savannahtheatre.com

Cast Sandy- Caroline Feduccia Danny- Joe Gauzza Rizzo- Sarah Palmer Kenickie- Sean Harber Marty- Amie Dasher Sonny- Chris Trevino Frenchie- Delaney Yurco Doody- Eric Ackerman Jan- Bailey Connor Roger- JoJo Ward Cha Cha- Hannah Dodson Patty- Madison DeLoach Eugene- Galen Schneider Johnny Casino- Silas Johnson Ms. Lynch- Danielle Walker Vince Fontaine- Matt Meece Ensemble: Daryann Roberson, Charlotte Pinkerton, Jonathan DeCubellis, Daniel Bosch Choreography by Michael Ferguson

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Review: 'Grease' brings bygone days of big hair, summer lovin' to historic Savannah Theatre