Rev. Paul Smith, Theresa Watson on strategies for Savannah-Chatham schools District 5 runoff election

Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com

By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah-Chatham County school board District 5 candidates Rev. Paul Smith and Theresa Watson said they are ready for whatever happens next as they head off to next Tuesday's runoff election.

Smith and Watson are headed for the June 21 runoff election after neither of the top two candidates received more than 50% of the vote. Smith received 32.89% of the vote and Watson received 46.74%. A third candidate Treye Burrison received 20.37% of the vote.

Whoever wins the runoff will replace current District 5 school board member Irene Gadson-Hines after she retires on Dec. 31.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The home stretch

Watson said after having a big lead in the last election she and her election team regrouped to come up with new strategies for the runoff. She said since that time, she has been out canvasing the community and handing out cards throughout District 5.

She has also been getting campaign help from the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council and State of Georgia The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations(AFL-CIO). The labor groups have been sending letters about Watson's campaign to their members.

She always has plans to wave signs in certain parts of District 5. "It's just me going out and having conversations with folks," she said.

Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News

Meanwhile Smith has been working with his team in getting his message out to voters about helping students to succeed. Smith said his campaign has been canvasing District 5 and listening to their needs.

"We feel good and we feel great," he said. "We feel like we did a good job with the first go round and we see the opportunity for growth."

Getting out to vote

Watson said she felt like the same people who voted for her in the first election will come back to support her.

"I know it has been said so many times, when there is a runoff election, people don't come back out to vote, "she said. "I don't believe that... I believe people, and it shows in the last election that I was a prime candidate."

Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News

Smith said he has been encouraging his voters to get out vote and to think about issues that will effect the students.

"We are trying our best to remember what our cause is...(The cause) is not to elect Paul Smith, but...secure a quality education for all of our students," Smith said.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Rev. Paul Smith, Theresa Watson on strategies for Savannah-Chatham schools District 5 runoff election

