Reunited: 280 soldiers return to Fort Stewart after six-month deployment to Europe

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Lewis Levine
34 minutes ago
280 soldiers returned home to Fort Stewart and re-united with the families after a six-month deployment to Europe.

They marched through the doors of Newman Gym shortly after midnight to the cheers and tears of family and friends.

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza promised to keep it brief, and to everyone’s surprise he did, when he walked up to the microphone and told family members to go get their soldiers. Family members rushed from the bleachers seeking their loved ones and lavishing them with hugs and kisses once they found them.

The First Armored Brigade Combat Team and commander returned to Fort Stewart from Europe. The brigade command team recently cased their colors in Europe after their six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The Raider Brigade deployed as the armored component of the immediate response force to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and support a range of other requirements in the region.

All members of the 1st ABCT are expected to return by the end of August.

During their deployment, the 1st ABCT participated in Exercise Combined Resolve XVII at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness. Other training and exercises completed throughout the deployment included M1 Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Paladin howitzer gunnery qualification tables and small unit, joint, and combined live fire exercises.

The 1st ABCT is being replaced by the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Reunited: 280 soldiers return to Fort Stewart after six-month deployment to Europe

