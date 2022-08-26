Reunited: 280 soldiers return to Fort Stewart after six-month deployment to Europe

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza promised to keep it brief, and to everyone’s surprise he did, when he walked up to the microphone and told family members to go get their soldiers. Family members rushed from the bleachers seeking their loved ones and lavishing them with hugs and kisses once they found them.

The First Armored Brigade Combat Team and commander returned to Fort Stewart from Europe. The brigade command team recently cased their colors in Europe after their six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The Raider Brigade deployed as the armored component of the immediate response force to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and support a range of other requirements in the region.