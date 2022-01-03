Residents across Savannah-Chatham experience heavy winds, power outages amid Georgia storm

“Everything from Wilmington Island, off of Truman Parkway, Whitemarsh Island, Bloomingdale, Ardsley Park…,” said Seiler, who noted crews started working to restore power as soon as 3 a.m. “We worked through the night, weather and winds permitting…We have additional resources coming in from Florida to assist.”

A traffic light at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and U.S. 80 was down and blinking red, said the Pooler Police Department's Lindsey Heinztman, who noted city crews were working on it at 9:30 a.m.

“The city in general seemed to fare well other than a couple of traffic light outages,” said Heintzman.

Georgia Power's Chad Nation noted that heavy rains can oversaturate the ground, causing trees and other foliage to be more easily uprooted by accompanying winds. In addition to tree limbs and other debris, power lines can also be downed by ice.

“Not saying that that happened in this case, but, in the general sense, that can happen,” said Nation, “We have crews right now assessing what caused these damages from North Georgia to Savannah.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Residents in various neighborhood and city groups took to social media to document their experiences, with some claiming they were woken up by the nighttime gusts.

"I just heard a tree go down a few minutes ago. I was sleeping good until we lost power," commented Bloomingdale resident, Karen White, on Facebook.

Pooler resident Mel Smith said she heard gusts of wind at 3:30 a.m. and woke up to check on the scene outside.

“When I looked outside, the sky had this light to it, enough for me to see all the flurry of the trees swaying. I thought for sure my daughter's trampoline would be flipped over or a tree would have tipped over,” said Smith, who found tree branches littering her front yard and trash cans toppled over in her neighborhood on Monday morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are forecast to blow across the region until then.

General advice from the NWS says to exercise extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure any outdoor objects.

For updated information on power outages, visit Georgia Power's outage map, which is updated about every 10 minutes and subscribe to alerts outlined on the company's web page.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Residents across Savannah-Chatham experience heavy winds, power outages amid Georgia storm