Request your absentee ballot now. How Georgia voters can prepare for the Nov. 8 election

Public policy expert: Individual voters will decide if we’re in a recession or not

This year's election comes with a few changes thanks to Georgia's 2021 election reform law, S.B. 202.

Under the new law, Georgia voters now have a 59-day window to request and return an absentee ballot instead of the previous window of 176 days. The bill also cuts Chatham County’s ballot drop boxes down from 10 boxes to two.

Additionally, signature-match for absentee ballots is a thing of the past. Now, voters will be required to provide their driver’s license or state-issued ID number or a photocopy of another valid form of identification to request and to file an absentee ballot.

Credit: Michael Holohan/The Augusta Chronicle Credit: Michael Holohan/The Augusta Chronicle

How to request an absentee ballot

To request an absentee ballot, voters fill out an application form.

The ballot application can be downloaded at the Secretary of State's website. Once it's filled out, voters have a few options to get it to their county's Board of Registrars: email, snail mail, fax or in person. Chatham's Board of Registrars is located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

Additionally, the Secretary of State's office offers a totally online request form.

The online portal can be accessed via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. In order to request a ballot, voters will need a Georgia driver's license or state-issued ID card.

The site asks voters to type in their name, date of birth and the number on their ID card. This information is matched with the voter records on file.

Returning completed absentee ballot

Once requested, counties will mail out the ballots four weeks before the election. Prior to the passage of S.B. 202, that window was seven weeks.

Voters can also turn in the completed ballot to the Voter Registration Office, located at 1117 Eisenhower Dr, Suite E before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If a voter decides they'd rather vote in person instead of casting their not-yet-returned absentee ballot, they must bring the absentee ballot to the polls and have an elections official spoil it before casting an in-person ballot.

Credit: Nick Robertson/SavannahNow.com Credit: Nick Robertson/SavannahNow.com

Voters can check the status of absentee ballots at mvp.sos.ga.gov. If a voter has mailed a completed ballot, but it has not yet been accepted, voters can appear in person to cancel the ballot and cast their vote in person on Election Day.

The deadline to complete a ballot application has been moved up, as well. Previously, it was the Friday before Election Day, which was unfeasible, considering the time it would take to receive the ballot in the mail. Now, it’s two Fridays before Election Day.

Can I still use absentee ballot drop boxes?

Absentee ballot drop boxes can no longer be utilized on election day.

The drop boxes were officially codified by 2021's SB 202 elections bill, but it also restricted their use to the early voting period, which begins on Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4.

The drop boxes were originally an emergency measure put into place in 2020 for those who didn’t want to risk exposure to COVID by voting in person or risk their ballot arriving late in the mail.

Previously, the boxes were required to be on government property with 24/7 camera surveillance. They never closed, and voters could drop off ballots at any time.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Request your absentee ballot now. How Georgia voters can prepare for the Nov. 8 election