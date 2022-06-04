ajc logo
Republican candidates call for recount in Chatham County, statewide after Dekalb County recount

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A trio of Savannah Republicans who lost their primary election races on May 24 are seeking a recount.

Chatham Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten says he won't be asking the secretary of state for one.

Chatham Board of Elections candidates Robin Greco and Jennifer Salandi have joined fellow Savannahian Jeanne Seaver, who ran for lieutenant governor, in her call for a recount. The push follows a recount in Dekalb County prompted by voting equipment issues.

Chatham did not have the same scope of issues seen in Dekalb.

Credit: Jeanne Seaver

Seaver, who finished last in the lieutenant governor primary with 7.5% of the vote, has formally petitioned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a statewide recount. Contacted Friday, Seaver said that if there were discrepancies in Dekalb, the Secretary of State's office has an obligation to investigate whether there were similar issues with the Dominion voting system machines statewide.

It's not about her winning or losing, she said.

"It's all about the right thing to do. They did it in one county because someone requested it. What about the 158 other counties?" Seaver said.

Meanwhile, the Chatham Elections Board candidates, Greco and Salandi, have "demanded" a recount in an email to Wooten and the board member who beat them both, Marianne Heimes.

Credit: Robin Greco

As supervisor, Wooten has the right to call for a recount if he deems it necessary, but he says it is not in this instance. Additionally, Greco's and Salandi's call falls outside the parameters of Georgia's election law, which limits recount requests to races where the margin is within half a percentage point of either winning the race or forcing a runoff.

Heimes defeated Greco by 16 percentage points and Salandi by 50 percentage points. She eclipsed the runoff threshold by 2.13%, or 495 votes.

“If I saw a problem, I’d ask the board not to certify the election without a recount. But I don’t see any reason to,” Wooten said.

Credit: Jennifer Salandi

Even so, a group of about 20 people showed up at the Board of Elections headquarters on Friday to ask for a recount on these and similar grounds, something Heimes took issue with.

Heimes said the problem wasn't who was calling for a recount, just that they had no right to do so under law, noting that "she fears for the [poll workers]," the people she says she is "there to protect."

"They are scaring the staff, and we don't need to lose any staff. Poll workers see that, they get afraid," Heimes said. "And if there are no poll workers, there's no election. And if there's no election, there's chaos."

Emails sent to Chatham Elections Board 

"It has come to my attention today that flaws have been discovered in the Dominion Machines tallying votes in Georgia counties and the scan codes on the printed paper ballots As as a candidate for a member of the Board of Elections I am demanding a hand. recount and/or forensic audit for all precincts in Chatham County for primary held on May 24, 2022." - Robin Greco, dated June 3

"It has come to my attention today That there have flaws discovered in the Dominion Machines tallying votes and the scan codes on the printed paper ballots and as a candidate for a member of the Board of Elections am demanding for a hand recount (forensic audit) for all precincts in Chatham County for primary held on May 24, 2022. Please stand by the citizens of Chatham County for fair elections and reporting. This has truly rocked the integrity of our elections and the use of Dominion voting machines." - Jennifer Salandi, dated June 3

Email send to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffenperger and every election supervisor in the state

"It has come to our attention today (several news reports) that there have been flaws discovered in the Dominion Machines tallying of votes and the scan codes on the printed paper ballots, and our campaign is demanding for a hand re-count (and forensic audit) for all 159 Counties in Georgia for the Lt. Governor's primary held on May 24, 2022. Your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly appreciated." - Jeanne Seaver, dated June 2

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Republican candidates call for recount in Chatham County, statewide after Dekalb County recount

