Red Cross: Fire hazards increase during winter months and holidays

Center added that candles can be a fire hazard around the holidays. Most fires caused by candles occur during December, Center said. Never leave a candle burning unattended. Consider using battery-operated candles.

As far as holiday lights, Center recommended that people check their holiday light cords, ensuring that they are not frayed or broken, and not to string too many lights together, no more than three per extension chord.

If you’re buying an artificial Christmas tree, make sure it has a label of “fire resistant” on it, Center said. Only use electric lights marked for indoor use and turn them off before you go to bed and before you leave the house. Never use lighted candles in a tree. Keep trees at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

“If you're gonna get a live tree," Center said, "make sure that it's fresh and to make sure that you keep it watered."

