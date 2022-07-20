'Rear Window' but during COVID? CinemaSavannah brings one of the year's best thrillers

A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, "KIMI" finds master director Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic," "Contagion," "Erin Brockovich," "Solaris," "Out of Sight") in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz.

With nods to and echoes of Alfred Hitchcock’s "Rear Window," Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Blow-Up" and especially Brian de Palma’s "Blow-Out," "KIMI" is a great tribute to the unforgettable American political conspiracy thrillers of the late 1970s.