'Rear Window' but during COVID? CinemaSavannah brings one of the year's best thrillers

Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
59 minutes ago

A housebound thriller with a 21st century spin, "KIMI" finds master director Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic," "Contagion," "Erin Brockovich," "Solaris," "Out of Sight") in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz.

With nods to and echoes of Alfred Hitchcock’s "Rear Window,"  Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Blow-Up" and especially Brian de Palma’s "Blow-Out," "KIMI" is a great tribute to the unforgettable American political conspiracy thrillers of the late 1970s.

An agoraphobic tech worker in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime but is met with resistance when she tries to report it. Seeking justice, she must now do the thing she fears the most: she must leave her apartment.

The film runs about 89 minutes.

Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

IF YOU GO

What: "KIMI"

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10 (cash preferred but card available)

Info: Email cinesavannah@att.net to get on the email list

