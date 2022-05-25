ajc logo
X

Raffensperger stuns Hice by winning Georgia GOP secretary of state race; Democrats to runoff

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

'Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger didn't just survived the Donald Trump-driven backlash against him over the 2020 election - he parlayed it into a primary victory.

Raffensperger avoided a runoff Tuesday in the Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state, besting U.S. Congressman Jody Hice, the Trump-endorsed candidate, and three others. Raffensperger received 52% of the vote, 18 percentage points better than Hice.

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

Raffensperger has been a lightning rod within the Republican Party since rebuffing Trump's requests to "find 11,780 votes" in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. The number is a reference to Trump's losing margin against Joe Biden.

Trump has challenged election results in several states decided by a narrow number of votes and engaged in a vendetta this election cycle against fellow Republicans who refused to support those efforts. Hice backs Trump's claims of a "rigged election" and was among a group of Georgia congressmen to condemn Raffensperger following the 2020 election.

Hice has served four terms in the U.S. House representing Georgia's 10th District.

ajc.com

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Credit: Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK

Raffensperger will face a yet-to-be determined Democrat, as that race is headed to a runoff. Bee Nguyen, a Georgia House member, was the top vote getter in a five-candidate primary, garnering 43% of the vote. She'll face Dee Dawkins-Haigler, who was a distant second with 19% of the vote.

Nguyen, the first Asian American Democratic woman ever elected to the Georgia General Assembly, is considered a rising star in Georgia politics.

The general election is Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Raffensperger stuns Hice by winning Georgia GOP secretary of state race; Democrats to runoff

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia primary election results: Party winners for commissioner of Agriculture, Labor...
1h ago
Sheila Edwards wins Democratic Georgia PSC nomination; races set for November general...
1h ago
Richard Woods wins rematch, will face former Georgia House member in school...
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top