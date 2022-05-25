Raffensperger stuns Hice by winning Georgia GOP secretary of state race; Democrats to runoff

Trump has challenged election results in several states decided by a narrow number of votes and engaged in a vendetta this election cycle against fellow Republicans who refused to support those efforts. Hice backs Trump's claims of a "rigged election" and was among a group of Georgia congressmen to condemn Raffensperger following the 2020 election.

Hice has served four terms in the U.S. House representing Georgia's 10th District.

Raffensperger will face a yet-to-be determined Democrat, as that race is headed to a runoff. Bee Nguyen, a Georgia House member, was the top vote getter in a five-candidate primary, garnering 43% of the vote. She'll face Dee Dawkins-Haigler, who was a distant second with 19% of the vote.

Nguyen, the first Asian American Democratic woman ever elected to the Georgia General Assembly, is considered a rising star in Georgia politics.

The general election is Nov. 8.

