Quinton Simon: How will the media cover Leilani Simon's murder trial?

In cases that draw national attention, such as the murder trial of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick in February 2020, setting coverage expectations has become the norm. During that trial, the number of reporters allowed inside the courtroom was restricted, and no electronic devices were allowed inside the courtroom, except for a single camera that recorded the proceedings for limited broadcasting and for an overflow room provided for media outlets.

Simon’s attorney Robert Attridge Jr. did not object to broadcast media’s coverage of the case, but state prosecutor Timothy Patrick Dean, did — at least partially.

“Reporters can come in with a pen and paper, and I wouldn’t object to that. I’m talking about [not allowing] broadcasting and live streaming,” argued Dean.

Karpf did not make a final decision as to how the media will be able to cover the case, largely because he was temporarily filling in for Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes, who is presiding over the case, but was “unavoidably out of court today,” Karpf said.

“I figured you may make a case to Judge Stokes about that because of the distinction between print and electronic media… I’m not sure what she’ll say about that,” Karpf said, addressing Dean.

Citing the First Amendment, Karpf said he is “certain that Judge Stokes is going to file a much more detailed order on the Rule 22 requests.”

Karpf said the decision to accommodate the media “will be thorough, and will be designed to provide fair access, but also to prevent any disruptions in the trial schedule.”

Among other questions Karp said Stokes will have to consider is the size of the courtroom and accommodations for reporters, possibly with a media booth located in back, “but not six or seven camera crews, one or two.”

