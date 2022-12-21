Public Service Commission approves Georgia Power bill increase for ratepayers in 2023

There are also some other ways customers might see bills grow in coming years: the PSC already approved a rate increase for when the third Plant Vogtle nuclear reactor begins generation, which is shaping up to be next year. Following that, another increase could come when Plant Vogtle's fourth reactor is completed.

Money matters and profits

A public statement from Georgia Power after the decision outlined areas to which the company plans to devote funds: strengthening the electric grid, transforming to cleaner and more economical energy generation, investing in renewables and investing in a new Customer Information System.

"Since the start of the rate request process, we asked the PSC to set rates at a level that supports the essential, critical investments needed to meet our state’s evolving energy needs," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Today's decision does that while also balancing affordability needs for customers."

But despite the PSC negotiating down some of the largest profit-increases Georgia Power sought, critics argue the plan gives Georgia Power much more than is necessary particularly when ratepayers are struggling the most with issues like inflation and increased energy costs.

Georgia Power proposed increases across the board in its collection of profits that were ultimately tamped down by the PSC: the utility originally asked for $2.9 billion in rate increases, and received $1.8 billion — a nearly 40% reduction. The PSC also capped the upper limit of the "earnings band" the range in which Georgia Power can keep profits for shareholders. Commission chair Tricia Pridemore put forth that amendment, marking the upper limit at 11.9% just a hair below the 12% Georgia Power requested. The company will also keep its return on equity — shareholder profit— about the same as before, negotiated by the PSc commissioners down to 10.5% from the 11% Georgia Power proposed. The SELC argued that this is a full percent above the national average.

In a statement after the PSC decision, the Southern Environmental Law Center called the increased earnings unreasonable, and a missed opportunity to save Georgians money during a tough economy.

"Georgia Power has the green light to keep 100% of earnings up to 11.9%, which is the top end of its earning band," the SELC wrote. "Every year for the last decade, Georgia Power has earned near the top — or above the top — of its band."

Environmentalists left disappointed

“We were hoodwinked, bamboozled and led astray,” said Wan Smith from Georgia Conservation Voters. Environmental groups have expressed frustration and disappointment with the agreement all around, not only from price increases but to blows delivered to the state's rooftop solar customers.

The big debate for environmental groups fell to how rooftop solar customers are compensated for extra energy they put out onto the grid. On ideal sunny days, those customers are often producing more energy than they are using and are able to sell that energy to Georgia Power's grid, but the amount they are compensated per kilowatt hour is a point of contention.

Currently, those customers get about 2.68 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity, but with the new agreement they'll get around 6.68 cents. Solar advocates argue the increase is a slight improvement, but as the SELC wrote in its statement, there's no evidence, in this case, to demonstrate that the new rate will be enough to keep growing the rooftop solar market in Georgia.

When those solar customers buy energy from the grid, they pay the regular retail rate which can get up to 12 cents per kilowatt hour depending on their usage and the time of year. The discrepancy between that 2.68 to 12 cents has been a disincentive for solar customers, so Georgia Power tried out another system for compensation called net metering, a one-to-one exchange. The program was piloted with a cap of 5,000 participants and filled up quickly.

"The program outperformed," Smith from Georgia Conservation Voters said. "It showed that there was a desire, a need and a market." She said that her organization hoped the PSC would raise the cap or do away with it altogether. But no such luck: the PSC did not lift the 5,000 customer cap on the net-metering program, which she said will dampen rooftop solar interest in the future.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and Southface Institute, who commented together during PSC hearings in favor of solar energy provisions, are recommending Georgia Power be required to continue the pilot program in the next three years while conducting a cost-of-service study to quantify the costs and benefits of the net-metering program for all ratepayers.

Next up: election still to come

While the rate case is over, the PSC still has another big challenge to tackle in the new year. Two seats on the five-seat commission are up for grabs, but the election was delayed this fall by a federal court after a civil rights group’s lawsuit challenged the structure and method of the PSC election.

Many Georgians might not realize it, but the PSC election is different: instead of voting for just the representative in your district, people vote for the PSC seats in other districts as well. The candidate must live in their own district, although they are voted on by the entire state rather than just their district.

The lawsuit alleges that this way of voting unfairly dilutes the Black vote, particularly in districts like PSC District 3, which covers the metro-Atlanta region.

A date hasn’t been set for the election — it will have to wait until the legal matter is settled in court. Depending on that outcome, the PSC districts and voting system may have to be reconfigured for the next election.

