'Protect the Oglethorpe Plan with your lives.' Stakeholders discuss Historic District development

Debate largely hinged on the 336 Barnard Street home, which will be built on a tything lot that was subdivided. A tything lot is a property that sits north and south on a square, and one block beyond, in the Oglethorpe Plan, the original town plan Gen. James Oglethorpe created for his colony in 1733. Subdividing a tything lot, like any other property in the city, is an administrative-level decision that requires applicants to follow a checklist to be approved.

The project was referenced in a letter from the National Park Service sent to the MPC ahead of the meeting, stating "this project is representative of the sort of incremental change that, collectively, can result in ill effects to the integrity of the NHL District."

Ellen Harris of the Downtown Neighborhood Association — one of several stakeholders who was invited to the meeting — put forth a number of recommendations for the city to consider about the issues discussed, with the group of about 10 stakeholders in agreement that the next steps should be taken to put the plan in motion. Earlier in her professional career, Harris worked for the MPC as the organization's director of urban planning and historic preservation

Here were those recommendations:

Lot subdivisions and recombinations should go through a public approval and public notification process, "in order to foster additional community engagement and transparency."

Certificates of Appropriateness should be posted to the Historic District Board of Review's website "as soon as reasonable."

Subdivision on tything lots on an East-West (street) access within the Oglethorpe Plan area should not be permitted."

Within largely residential zoning districts downtown and the Warren Ward, lane-adjacent buildings should not be taller than 25 feet.

Considerations on the footprint of lane-adjacent buildings, whether that's with setbacks, depth restrictions or building footprint limitations.

A currently subdivided tything lot should not be excused from future restrictions (not "grandfathered in") and have to meet code if redeveloped. This would apply for historically contributing buildings only.

"We don't feel that we can afford to degrade the integrity of the (National Historic Landmark) district and we are asking the city to take the lead and the preparation of a Cultural Landscape Report that is recommended by the National Park Service..." Harris concluded her statement on behalf of the DNA.

The cultural landscape report is a survey that analyses a place's cultural importance in terms of its development and built environment. It was one of the resources offered by the NPS staff.

The local stakeholders include representatives for Historic Savannah Foundation, the Tourism Leadership Council, BeeHive Foundation, the Becker Family Foundation, the Historic District Board of Review and the DNA.

Stakeholders agreed that the lanes need to be preserved, including how adjacent buildings interact with the historic quasi-streets.

The Historic Savannah Foundation said they would host an event next month where the community can come learn about the Oglethorpe Plan from "subject-matter experts" like Thomas Wilson, a scholar and planner who wrote the book "The Oglethorpe Plan."

The demands from more than a dozen public speakers were clear: make these issues a priority.

"Be aware none of the proposals we've discussed today are going to take effect tomorrow," said Andrew Jones, a downtown resident who called for 336 Barnard's zoning approvals to be revoked. "The damage is ongoing and the city is free right now to push through more of these projects that are going to result in in the district reaching 'emergency status.'"

The NHL district is in "threatened," one of four levels the NPS assigns to Landmark Districts. "Emergency" is the lowest classification, one below "threatened."

Susan Arden-Joly spoke on behalf of a newly formed "The Oglethorpe Plan Coalition," a group made up of an unknown number of people who support the original vision of Oglethorpe's plan, according to Arden-Joly.

"We very adamantly reject the 'Anything Goes' version of the Oglethorpe Plan, which is the view that the (current) Oglethorpe Plan includes all the structures that are inconsistent with the original plan, and that such aberrations justify the proliferation of more aberrations," she said.

Several residents repeated Arden-Joly's statements, saying the MPC should not allow for a project to go through that does not adhere to zoning because there is precedent.

"It appears that most of people in this room are in violent agreement," DNA President David McDonald said at the end of the meeting.

The stakeholders largely listened and agreed with speaker comments, and ended the meeting by agreeing that the city and MPC would begin to pursue the recommendations with further public comment.

