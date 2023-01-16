In December, prosecutors requested the court revoke Wallace’s bond. Savannah Police investigators said that Wallace was seen on video as a passenger in a car on May 8, when the driver shot two people around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. One of the people injured later died from gunshot wounds.

“His presence at the scene suggests, albeit mere presence, that the defendant is a risk to reoffend and a danger to the community,” Brian W. DeBlasiis, assistant district attorney, noted in the motion to revoke Wallace’s bond.

A Trial Docket call — a court procedure for scheduling activity in cases — in the case was scheduled for Jan. 13 and a motion hearing is set for Feb. 28.

From football to prayer huddle: Coach offers counseling to players after Savannah shooting

Wallace is a repeat offender

The shooting at the soccer complex was the second time Wallace had been charged with murder. On May 16, 2016, Savannah Police charged Wallace with murder and aggravated assault, after police responded to Bridgestone Lane and the east side and found a man with a gunshot wound. Teesean Goodman, 23, was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died.

All charges from against Wallace ultimately were dismissed in Chatham County Recorder’s Court. The court, however, did reach a guilty plea in the case with Mario’s cousin, Cedrico Wallace, for voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, though it chose not to prosecute him for murder.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Prosecutors allege suspect in soccer complex murder violated house arrest agreement