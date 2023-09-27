Private nursing school, medical facility proposed for Pooler. Here are the details

A 26,000 square-foot private nursing school and medical facility could be in Pooler’s future, pending city council approval. Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended for approval a request for the Galen College of Nursing.

The proposed use of the development is a mix of a nursing college combined with a medical office building, and would be located at 500 Mosaic Circle. Galen College of Nursing is a private nursing school that currently has 19 campuses across the country, with 13,000 students and more than 35,000 graduates.

"Galen allows students to streamline their education, for a fraction of the costs than going to a university for nursing," said petitioner Trenton Robertson, a senior consultant at Masterplan Texas. "They offer multiple degrees, associates, bachelor's, master's ... and we're now at a 90% passing rate."

At the Pooler campus, enrollment would be about 400 students, according to Robertson. The student base would be a mix of local residents and those from the surrounding communities, and there would be no on-campus housing available.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Shirlenia Daniel said that although there are areas that service nursing, the majority of students commute to Savannah or Statesboro.

"We know that there is a decent size pool of candidates or residents here within the City of Pooler that this will service," Daniel said.

The proposed starting date of the project is November 2023, with a completion date and certificate of occupancy achieved by December 2024. City Council will consider the request and vote during their next meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

