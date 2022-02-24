Port Wentworth interim city attorney quits; mayor calls for GBI investigation into council

Ervin requested that his resignation be effective immediately. However, if the acting city manager and council do not wave the 60-day required notice, his last day will be April 24.

Ervin was appointed as the interim city attorney at a Jan. 27 council meeting after James Coursey had resigned "due to professional reasons" on Dec. 31.

The attorney had previously represented mayoral contender Julius Hall in his effort to overturn the city's disqualification of Hall as a candidate.

Ervin's departure comes after a string of resignations at city hall. Six employees, including city manager, Edwin Booth, and clerk of council, Shanta Scarboro, resigned two weeks prior, leaving one administrative employee.

Both Booth and Scarboro cited a hostile work environment for their reasons for leaving.

City Hall is currently operating with minimal staff and by drive-thru only.

Police Chief Matthew Libby, who was appointed as acting city manager after Booth's resignation, submitted his own resignation days after being on the job. Booth has since returned to his role until March 9th due to contractual obligations.

According to Booth and several council members, the council and mayor have not convened to discuss personnel matters since the walkout on Feb. 11.

In a press release, Mayor Gary Norton announced that the regularly scheduled Feb. 24 council meeting has been canceled due to lack of staffing.

Whether the mayor is unilaterally able to cancel a regularly scheduled meeting is uncertain.

According to the release, Norton has also requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) "conduct a criminal/public integrity investigation into the actions of several members of the Port Wentworth City Council and anyone who is attempting to circumvent proper and legal course of action to conduct business within the City of Port Wentworth."

Council member Thomas Barbee announced during a press conference on Monday that council's regularly scheduled meeting will proceed on Thursday to discuss appointing an interim city manager.

If the regular meeting has been canceled, the legalities of council calling their own meeting are dubious.

According to the city charter, only the mayor is able to call a special meeting. However, in the event of an emergency, the mayor or a quorum of council members may call a meeting to address "a public emergency affecting life, health, property, or public peace."

Rifts within council have long persisted, resulting in disruptions to normal city functions. In the past several years, the city has experienced incidents ranging from controversial hirings and firings to rehirings, suspensions and resignations.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth interim city attorney quits; mayor calls for GBI investigation into council