Port Wentworth council member steps down. Why Jo Smith resigned before ethics hearing.

Last October, Council Members Rufus Bright, Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens lodged a complaint against Smith, stating that she had violated several city and state ethics codes since she was elected in November 2021.

The complaint alleged Smith had tried to influence the council into contracting with a family member's grant acquisition company and misused her government-issued purchasing credit card. The members also claimed Smith does not reside in the City of Port Wentworth as is required for elected city officials.

Smith, at the time, deferred comments to her lawyer, Joey Turner of The Turner Firm, who stated that "the allegations are completely baseless and untrue."

The now former council member used stronger language, calling the ethics complaint "all baloney .. it was 100% baloney."

The first hearing regarding the ethics complaint was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at Port Wentworth City Hall. Smith's resignation renders the complaint moot and the matter has been dismissed, according to municipal court documents.

According to Port Wentworth's city charter, a special election will be held to find Smith's replacement, as there is more than 24 months left in the unexpired term. Port Wentworth city council members serve four-year terms and elections are staggered.

Council Member Bright said he was not expecting Smith to resign and that her decision "leaves a lot of things unanswered.

"We just have to take it as is," said Bright.

