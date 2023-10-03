Port Wentworth city manager says Ghost Pirates $25M training facility is, ‘second to none.’

Port Wentworth is one step closer to the Ghost Pirates training facility, and more recreation for its youth becoming a reality. City Council had the first reading and a public hearing for a zoning map amendment for the new facility, which would be built within the city limits of the planned Port Wentworth Park.

The application for the rezoning was submitted by Steve Davis, the city manager, on behalf of the city, for the land to be rezoned from R-4 mixed residential, to C-2, general commercial.

"We have already subdivided this property, so it is a standalone parcel of 3.267 acres," Davis said. "We are still the owners of this property, and to get a commercial operation there we need to seek rezoning prior to the finalization of our sale contract to the Ghost Pirates."

Earlier this year, the Savannah Ghost Pirates announced they would be building the $25 million, 90,000 square-foot training facility and public sports complex in Port Wentworth.

The facility is expected to be completed in 2025, and will include two regulation-size ice rinks, a sports bar and grill, a pro shop and other amenities. It will host youth and adult hockey, public figure skating and learn-to-skate programs.

Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee added that the rezoning is important because the Ghost Pirates want to locate. a restaurant within the facility.

"The citizens will have access at this particular restaurant, if they would like to eat while watching their kids ice skating," Barbee said. "We're excited about it. We are thankful that the Ghost Pirates have chosen us out of the thousands and thousands of cities in the United States of America."

Jill Litten spoke during the public hearing portion for the amendment.

"It something that we have that Pooler won't, didn't go to Richmond Hill, or Savannah," Litten said. "It's something that will be able to draw more and more people to this area as far as visitors. And I think that bringing ice, whether it's ice skating, ice hockey for our children just opens a lot more avenues in this area. I'm glad to see its coming here and I hope that everybody else in the community also sees the benefits."

Resident Georgia Benton said that she has a problem with the facility, because she felt there as a grey area. In the agenda and the packet, the facility is referred to as a "private" recreational facility, which she points out.

"Now, it's apparent to me that this is greedy, you want to take city property, or property that's owned by the city and give it to someone else for private use," Benton said. "That's how this reads to me. How are you going to give the property away that we pay for at no charge?"

Before the public hearing closed, Davis commented that the facility would be the largest economic draw that city had ever seen.

"It's going to have the ripple effect from restaurants, medical, not to mention the opportunities for the entertainment value of it," Davis said. "It's an opportunity that this city is being presented that is second to none."

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth city manager says Ghost Pirates $25M training facility is, ‘second to none.’

