Port Wentworth 15-year-old killed during Saturday shooting

According to the PWPD, the incident appears to be isolated. The investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the PWPD at (912)-964-4360 or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app or Crimestoppers at (912)-234-2020.

