Port Wentworth 15-year-old killed during Saturday shooting

By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
3 hours ago

The Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) is investigating the Saturday shooting death of a 15-year-old.

On 1:01 a.m., Oct. 22, officers received 9-1-1 calls for shots fired in the area of 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle. Police then found Benjamin Amarie Overton laying on the ground near the 200 building of Wood Meadow Apartments. Overton was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the PWPD, the incident appears to be isolated. The investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the PWPD at (912)-964-4360 or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app or Crimestoppers at (912)-234-2020.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth 15-year-old killed during Saturday shooting

