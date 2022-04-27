Pooler is facing a senior housing shortage. Proposed development to offer relief.

Pooler City Council recently approved an independent senior living apartment complex for a site located at the northwest corner of Pine Barren Road and Pooler Parkway. The 156-unit development is part of the Washington D.C.-based senior living developer Arden's expansion to the southeast.

Construction is expected to commence March 2023 and conclude November 2024.

The community will be age-restricted to those 62 years and older and the unites will be priced at market rates.. Site plans call for 136 units spread over four-story buildings and 20 one-story cottages.

Amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor eating areas, dog park, pickleball courts, common spaces, exercise rooms, dining rooms, and shuttles for transportation. Up to 200 parking spots are planned for the site. Hallways and corridors will be wheelchair width.

Unlike an assisted living facility, the complex will not feature on-site medical facilities.

Credit: Courtesy of Arden Senior Living Credit: Courtesy of Arden Senior Living

“People would probably age out of this type of development and go into assisted living,” said John Northup, an attorney with Bouhan Falligant, who spoke for Arden Senior Living at the April 9 council meeting.

An exploding senior population

Northup pointed to the growing senior population (aged 65 years or over), which is projected to increase by 92% by 2029. Within that demographic are middle-income seniors, a group the Pooler development is targeting, said Northup.

Middle-income seniors are defined as individuals 75 and above who earn between roughly $25,000 to $95,000 a year, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC). Those who fall under that income bracket have "too much in financial resources to qualify for government support programs such as Medicaid, but not enough to pay most private pay options for very long."

According to the NIC study, the population of middle-income seniors will double by 2030. More than 1 million units of senior housing are needed to satisfy the potential demand.

However, some Pooler residents believe that low-income senior housing is a more dire need, especially for older people who live on fixed incomes.

With rents skyrocketing nationwide, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Pooler is between $1,400 and $1,500 according to several apartment rental websites. That's a 38% increase from the previous year, according to rental data on Zumper.

Market rate units like those proposed by Arden would effectively price out lower-income seniors. Retired individuals on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) receive up to $841 a month.

“All the housing that I know of for seniors, there are waiting lists. Whether that’s a residence, assisted living or skilled nursing facility, there are waiting lists,” said Patti Lyons, president of non-profit Senior Citizen’s Inc., “so there’s obviously not enough to take care of our older population.”

Housing supply shortage

Pinewood Village and Sheppard Station, the only other independent senior living facilities in Pooler, serve lower-income residents. Their waiting lists have over hundreds of people vying for one of their combined total of 189 units. That could take up to one to two years, according to a Pinewood Village spokesperson.

It’s a problem for everyone everywhere, according to Lyons.

“A lot of people were planning for the housing market to be normal, but, suddenly, few of us can afford to live in Savannah,” said Lyons, “It’s going to have a larger effect on older people who have a fixed amount of money versus somebody who can still work.”

Pooler resident and senior Judy Omans said the odds are against the aging population. Omans’s source of income mainly comes from her Supplemental Security Income (SSI). She describes the social welfare system as a convoluted balancing act.

After Omans’s SSI increased due to the annual cost-of-living adjustment, she was bumped into a higher income bracket. That threw her off Medicare benefits, resulting in her having to pay a portion of her Medicare costs at at time when those costs increased. She says she’s now receiving less overall income than previous years.

“Some seniors have to live two lives … working under the table to make ends meet,” she said.*

But Omans said she’s lucky she has her partner and children to fall back on because not everyone does.

“It’s easy to end up alone,” said Omans.

Jane Curlee Nichols, who runs the senior placement service CarePatrol, can attest to the need for more senior housing. The pandemic has squeezed an already-strained industry, she explains. A shortage of in-home caregivers have pushed some to look for outside housing, so having enough of the right options is crucial.

“There’s a need, regardless, for senior living right now,” said Nichols.

Through her work, Nichols has witnessed some people being forced to relocate to nursing facilities and other assisted living situations when they do not necessarily need the intensive care.

“Because there’s so little options, we’re seeing people with the capabilities move there,” she said, while it makes more sense for those people to be in an independent senior living complex and free up space for those who do need medical assistance.

“There aren’t very many independent living options in the area, so it’s actually a very good step,” said Nichols.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Pooler is facing a senior housing shortage. Proposed development to offer relief.