Police chief community survey results indicate Savannah wants transparency, accountability

Police chief search process: City manager to solicit community input, officer opinion

Survey responses

Each survey asked which "qualities" respondents would like to see in the next police chief, as well as their opinion on the top three priorities of the new chief and SPD as a whole. In the community survey, it was all about transparency, accountability and reducing crime.

"The top three qualities in a chief that garnered the highest consensus from the community survey are being willing to hold themselves and the organization accountable, a commitment to transparency for the purpose of building community trust and confidence, and a proven track record in responding to rising crime using data, technology, and community-based solutions," the response document reads.

Out of those three qualities, the top response was "a proven track record in responding to rising crime," with 283 of survey respondents choosing that as their most sought-after quality.

Top law dogs: A look back at two decades of Savannah police chiefs

'We get to refocus': Savannah City Council members hopeful for morale boost following Minter's resignation

The top three priorities for the new chief, based on the responses, mirror that sentiment: reducing violent crime, recruitment and retention of officers to keep the staffing levels on par, as well as "building a greater capacity in differential response models to improve on traditional response to homelessness and mental health."

For the other survey with responses from SPD staffers, a similar trend emerges.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

In the SPD officer's responses, the top three answers indicate they want a new chief who has a "demonstrated commitment to officer well-being and safety, a commitment to building trust and confidence through a transparent integrity in decision-making, and a demonstrated commitment to promoting a culture of equity, inclusion and mutual respect across all levels of the department."

Officers also believe the next chief's top three priorities should include a focus on staffing levels, holding senior staffers and leadership accountable and improving the procurement and maintenance of SPD equipment.

City manager

Ultimately, the final say in the hiring process will come from the future chief's boss, City Manager Jay Melder.

And Melder has been meeting with community groups at public forums, discussing what superlatives Savannahians seek in the next top cop, with PERF representatives there to refine their search criteria.

Melder said the conversations have been "fruitful" and spoke highly of the opinions he's heard from neighborhood associations, business and non-profit leadership, faith leaders, community advisory boards with council-tapped representatives, young leadership and meetings with SPD personnel.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

"They want to see the police chief out and about the community, not just when, you know, something bad happens, but is somebody who's relatable and approachable and accessible, somebody who wants to engage with them on the issues," Melder told Savannah Morning News.

Melder said that desire for the chief to engage with the community has been a common thread throughout the conversations, "for the community to know their police chief," he said.

Now with the survey results back, Melder says he's going to put the information to good use.

“The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset. As a City, we are deeply committed to selecting the type of police chief our community needs,” said Melder. “I am thankful for those in the community and members of SPD who participated in the public input process. Now, we will use this input to recruit and hire our next chief.”

The results will also help guide the Savannah Police Department in what areas to focus on moving forward.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Police chief community survey results indicate Savannah wants transparency, accountability