Play time at last in Port Wentworth? City to add rec complex for north side residents

News of such resources have been a long time coming. Residents who flocked to the thousands of newly built homes in the early 2000s were expecting a well-rounded neighborhood. Instead, residential and industrial development outpaced necessary resources – think libraries, doctor's offices and retail. The new projects are almost two decades in the making.

The city council has approved an initial concept plan for the sports complex. The preliminary renderings reveal a diverse playground of amenities, including multipurpose ball fields, basketball courts, a gym building, a splash pad, amphitheater, garden space and a farmers' market area.

According to City Manager Steve Davis, officials are also in discussion with the YMCA about doing a joint fitness and daycare program at the gym complex.

The nearly 150 acres is located at the corner of Monteith Road and Interstate 95. The full buildout could take as long as three years.

"The sports complex has been talked about for years," said Council Member Gabby Nelson, who represents a north side council district. "The current plans have something for everyone and I know citizens will be utilizing it in the years to come for sports and outdoor events, including festivals of various types."

The new Computer Learning and Innovation Center (CLIC) is located along Georgia 21 at 2 Magnolia Boulevard, near the entrance of the Rice Hope subdivision. The CLIC was approved in the budget last year and the grand opening is set for Feb. 23.

Similar to a public library, the CLIC will be open to the public and free of charge, but without the books. The facility’s normal business hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The computer lab is partnering with Live Oak Public Libraries to offer classes in the near future. Lessons could include resume building, navigating Microsoft products, app building and video game design.

“As a city, we want to be sure that our residents are connected to the world,” said Davis. “Kids and other people who don’t have access to the internet at home will be able to come in and use our computers to do whatever projects they need to do.”

The police substation for north Port Wentworth residents is located next door to the computer lab and will open later this month. The new substation fulfills a longstanding need on the north side. Due to growing traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare, Georgia 21,, access to the city’s main police headquarters on the city’s south side has grown more difficult.

With the substation on Magnolia Boulevard, residents can pay citations and ask for reports or records without driving across town. While the main headquarters will remain at 323 Cantyre Street, code enforcement and other public safety personnel will be present at the new location.

"The City of Port Wentworth has grown exponentially over the last decade. With growth in population, there must be growth in services offered to the public,” said Davis.

