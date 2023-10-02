Pizzeria near Savannah ranked among best in Georgia

The Windy City owns the particular style of pizza, but a restaurant located a half-hour from Savannah has some of the best Chicago-style pizza in Georgia, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Ricciardi’s Pizzeria and Bar in Richmond Hill was one of the six Georgia pizza spots highlighted by the national outlet for its Chicago-style pizza. The Washington Post used millions of Yelp reviews and “developed a formula to identify the best” pizza options in each state.

Ricciardi's ranked No. 3, with Two Cities Pizza Company in Suwanee getting the top spot and Nancy's Pizzeria in Lawrenceville claiming No. 2.

The Washington Post state-by-state breakdown of pizza places also ranked those that served New York, Detroit and "Neopolitan-ish" styles of pizza.

To see the top pizza places in the U.S. as well as the full analysis of America's pizza preferences, go to https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/interactive/2023/best-pizza-new-york-chicago-los-angeles/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Pizza spot just outside Savannah among best in Georgia, according to a national outlet’s analysis

