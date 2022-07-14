Petition calls for impeachment of Chatham's Clarence Thomas. Can you impeach a Supreme Court justice?

The petition cites the role Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, played in encouraging some in the Trump administration to keep challenging results of the 2020 election and Justice Thomas' vote to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Mark Roark, a Southern Louisiana Law Center endowed professor of law, says the Jan. 6 connection would be the most likely avenue for an impeachment motion, but there would have to be some clear evidence that Thomas used his position and power to shield his wife from repercussions.

"There are some allegations that have surfaced around his wife's involvement with the [Trump] campaign, and really, you would have to show that he abused his office, or gave her some sort of cover, to really raise the issue. What that really means is determining whether he used his power on the court to either deny cert, to influence judicial outcomes using his office, or the power of his office as a tool for him," Roark said.

"I think that's gonna be a really hard case. I'm not saying it's not possible, but it's a really heavy lift."

Could Clarence Thomas be impeached?

There is precedent for impeaching a justice In the history of Supreme Court, but it has only happened once, in 1804, when the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Associate Justice Samuel Chase. Chase became a target after showing bias toward jurors and witnesses in two politically charged cases.

However, Chase was acquitted by the Senate in 1805 and remained on the bench until his death in 1811.

The process for impeachment of a justice is similar to that of impeaching a sitting president. The House must vote to pass articles of impeachment by a majority vote, and after a trial, the Senate must vote to convict with a two-thirds supermajority.

According to the U.S. Constitution, all civil officers are subject to removal, should they be both impeached and convicted of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” What constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” has been a subject of debate for centuries.

But Article III of the Constitution also adds the stipulation that federal judges "shall hold their Offices during good Behavior."

Do impeachments work anymore?

At this point, impeaching Thomas appears an exercise in futility. Even if House Democrats passed articles of impeachment, a supermajority in the Senate would mean at least 17 Republicans would be voting to give President Joe Biden another Supreme Court pick.

Most recently, the country saw Donald Trump's impeachment trials fail twice during his presidency for this reason.

"There's zero chance that even if you've got the votes to impeach, that you would get the votes. Candidly, Democrats in the House and the Senate are probably a little tired of impeachments that don't result in convictions," Roark said.

In the hyperpartisan contemporary state of Congress, it's hard to imagine any Republicans joining the impeachment chorus, especially after Thomas helped them secure a 50-year goal of overturning Roe vs. Wade, acknowledged Roark.

But that's what would have to happen in order for a conviction: 17 Republicans essentially voting to give President Joe Biden another Supreme Court pick.

"Our politics, particularly in the last few years, have been so tribal that it's awfully hard to find any positive endgame to impeachment, other than the fact that you may get a few minutes on the Senate floor to express your politics," Roark said.

It's not the only petition calling for Thomas' removal.

A group of Savannah College of Art and Design students wants his name removed from the SCAD facility named after him. SCAD removed the sign from the East Broad Street building but has not released an official statement describing their reason.

The building was named in dedication to Thomas in 2010. It's part of the former Catholic school, Franciscan Convent, where Thomas spent much of his early life. Thomas' childhood connection to the building was the reason for the naming.

Several buildings and public spaces are named for Thomas in Savannah. There is an I-95 interchange dedicated to him, and the local wing of the Carnegie Library is named after him. According to a 2011 article from the New York Times, Thomas also had a hand in creating the Pin Point Museum, a former oyster and crab cannery dedicated to the story of the local Gullah-Geechee community, where Thomas grew up, along Moon River.

