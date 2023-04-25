Pembroke won’t rebuild health clinic destroyed by a tornado. What that means for residents.

“We do have insurance proceeds available to go towards the construction of a new building but the funds would not cover the entire cost,” said Benson.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 15% percent of the U.S. population lives in rural areas. Benson said he can only imagine what residents are going through now that one of their most vital resources is gone.

“When we lost Curtis V. Cooper in the community, we didn’t have an alternative,” said Benson. “The idea was to get something in here in some form or fashion to have those services in the community.”

Georgia Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) said lower-income Georgians, including those in and around Pembroke, will soon have access to a Medicaid waiver program approved by the Georgia General Assembly. Starting July 1, individuals who earn less than 100% of the federal poverty level can apply for the Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage, which grants Medicaid eligibility to Georgians who work, attend school or perform community service at least 80 hours a month.

“If they’re able to work or volunteer for 20 hours a week or go to college or vocational technical school, they will be enrolled into that Medicaid program at that time,” said Watson.

Curtis V. Cooper CEO Albert Grand said the clinic has secured an agreement with a separate entity to provide mobile services in Pembroke this summer. They plan to set up shop in the same location where their original facility was destroyed. Until then, residents must grapple with a major loss that puts them in jeopardy of minor illnesses worsening.

“Some of our clients have been coming to Savannah,” said Grand. “We do have mobile units and we are looking to get those back out there. We just had a conversation with the city to make sure that area is ready.”

