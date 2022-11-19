Pedal Pushers: Savannah Police Department introduces first bike patrol unit

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“We’re excited about this new unit and all the benefits that will come as a result,” Interim Savannah Police Chief Gunther said in a press release. “It will not only be a benefit to the officers but also to the community while we continue our mission to address crime and to build relationships and trust with our citizens in all neighborhoods. This unit will not only assist in addressing crime, but also in enhancing community relations and officer health.”

Cpl. Janessa Stalter echoed those sentiments, saying that bike patrol makes officers more approachable and improved officer health.

When she has policed on bikes or walked around instead of driving, she's noticed that "people see you and come out and talk to you."

Prior to the formation of the SPD Bike Unit, a few officers had bicycles, which they could incorporate into their daily patrol functions. Now, the new bike unit will work collectively in areas throughout the city and deployed to specific areas as needed, according to the SPD press release.

“The holidays are coming up and we’re already looking at ways to utilize the Bike Unit to assist with holiday-related crimes, like package thefts, and to deploy them to shopping areas throughout the city to keep shoppers safe,” Assistant Chief DeVonn Adams said. “Moving forward, we know that this unit will also be especially helpful during festivals, parades and other events that can make navigation by vehicle a challenge.”

