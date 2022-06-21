Paul Smith elected to Savannah-Chatham school board District 5 seat

Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com

Smith serves as the pastor at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and is a graduate of Beach High School, Savannah State University, and Morehouse College. His platform focused on early childhood literacy and communication.

