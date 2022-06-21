Paul Smith elected to Savannah-Chatham school board District 5 seat

Paul Smith defeated Theresa Watson in a runoff to become the next Savannah-Chatham County Schools Board representative for District 5.
Smith will succeed current District 5 school board member Irene Gadson Hines who will retire once her term ends on December 31. District 5 encompasses several west Savannah neighborhoods and part of the southside.
Smith won 54.3% of the vote.
Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com
Smith serves as the pastor at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and is a graduate of Beach High School, Savannah State University, and Morehouse College. His platform focused on early childhood literacy and communication.
