Paul Smith elected to Savannah-Chatham school board District 5 seat

Credit: File photo / SavannahNow.com

By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Paul Smith defeated Theresa Watson in a runoff to become the next Savannah-Chatham County Schools Board representative for District 5.

Smith will succeed current District 5 school board member Irene Gadson Hines who will retire once her term ends on December 31. District 5 encompasses several west Savannah neighborhoods and part of the southside.

Smith won 54.3% of the vote.

Smith serves as the pastor at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and is a graduate of Beach High School, Savannah State University, and Morehouse College. His platform focused on early childhood literacy and communication.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Paul Smith elected to Savannah-Chatham school board District 5 seat

