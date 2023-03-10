There are public restrooms at Forsyth Park, Ellis Square and the River Street Visitors Information Center.

But for the vast majority of Patty-party potty-goers, porta-potties will be the most accessible option and will be spread throughout the downtown area.

Save your green and keep the streets clean

"Just so we're clear: as your parents probably made clear to you by the age of three, the only proper place to pee is in a potty," the City of Savannah stated s its public safety information page for the holiday weekend. "The city has provided portable toilets in the downtown area for you. Please use them. The highest number of arrests each year involve those who don't."

That's right: out of the 17 arrests, 122 citations and 17 DUI arrests, going-on-the-go is still Savannah's most common offense for St. Patrick's Day. Arrests were down in 2022 for St. Patrick's Day, but public urination receives a fine and is still an issue the city's law enforcement must wrangle.

The fine for public urination is $200.

You've had some green beer, and your to-go cup runneth over. Nature calls, Savannah, and it's time to take advantage of the plentiful commode commodities this beautiful city has to offer.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Party poopers: Here's where to find a toilet during Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Parade