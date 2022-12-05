ajc logo
Ossoff bill to extend time for Senate panel to investigate Civil Rights cold cases now law

By Abraham Kenmore, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Bipartisan legislation introduced in part by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff to extend the time of a panel to investigate cold cases from the Civil Rights era on Monday was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Civil Rights Cold Case Review Board is tasked with investigating murders, lynching and other racist acts of violence between 1940 and 1979, and was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2019. The board was not actually appointed until earlier this year, so this new legislation would extend the time period for the board's operation by three years, through 2027.

"With those crimes having been swept under the rug and never investigated, this is an opportunity to pursue justice and truth on behalf of those who were killed," Ossoff said in a brief video message after the bill was signed. "There’s no expiration date on justice; that’s why this effort must continue."

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined Ossoff in introducing the legislation, which passed the Senate in September and the House last month.

“During the Civil Rights movement, there were far too many unsolved violent race-based crimes committed against African Americans," Cruz was quoted as saying in a news release. "It’s my hope that by giving the Review Board more time to examine the case files related to these unsolved crimes, we can shed sunlight on these Civil Rights cold cases and finally bring justice to the victims and their families."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ossoff bill to extend time for Senate panel to investigate Civil Rights cold cases now law

