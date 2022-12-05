Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined Ossoff in introducing the legislation, which passed the Senate in September and the House last month.

“During the Civil Rights movement, there were far too many unsolved violent race-based crimes committed against African Americans," Cruz was quoted as saying in a news release. "It’s my hope that by giving the Review Board more time to examine the case files related to these unsolved crimes, we can shed sunlight on these Civil Rights cold cases and finally bring justice to the victims and their families."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ossoff bill to extend time for Senate panel to investigate Civil Rights cold cases now law