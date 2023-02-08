BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
Oscar-nominated international feature, NYT best movie of 2022 coming to Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A movie that journey through the life of a donkey? It may sound far-fetched, but New York Times' film critic A.O. Scott says it's one of the best films of 2022.

Directed by Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, EO follows a donkey of the same name, who "encounters good and bad on his journey through life, experiences joy and pain, and endures the Wheel of Fortune."

An update of Robert Bresson’s 1966 film, "Au Hasard Balthazar," "EO" is mostly wordless, with few interruptions from humans, and this works in the film's favor. Indeed, the most emotionally effective moments do not stem from dialogue but from the gravity placed on certain shots and scenes.

The film stars Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Muranski and Sandra Drzymalska.

After winning the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival and over 60 international awards and nominations, "EO" was selected as the best non-English film of 2022 by the Los Angeles and New York Critics’ Associations, and the National Association of Film Critics. It has just been nominated for Best International Film Oscar.

IF YOU GO

What: "EO"

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.

Cost: $10 (cash preferred but card accepted)

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Oscar-nominated international feature, NYT best movie of 2022 coming to Savannah

