Orchids are in full bloom for the Deep South Orchid Society’s 35th annual show

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
11 minutes ago

Hundreds of blooming orchids enclose visitors as they wander through the Deep South Orchid Society’s greenhouse of flowers at the Coastal Botanical Gardens.

It’s a vast and stimulating mix of vibrant and grounding colors, fragrant scents and petals that are smooth and waxy to the touch.

On Saturday and Sunday, those senses will be heightened with the 35th annual Savannah Orchid Show where the 75 enthusiasts of the growing organization, outside suppliers and commercial growers from all over the U.S. come together to share their love of orchids and give each other their flowers.

"Every show is different so there will be lots of different orchids blooming. You never know what there will be," said Jenni Brodi, show chair of the Savannah Orchid Show.

The Deep South Orchid Society of Savannah began in 1981 and was created by six Savanniahian women who wanted to share their common passion for orchids. The non-profit organization is made entirely of volunteers who share the same sentiment as the creators and aim to highlight and educate people about ornamental plants.

From cattleya orchids that produce large, vibrant and fragrant flowers to orchids that smell like fresh coconuts and many more orchid varieties, the greenhouse is a labor of love and the orchid show represents that.

That love is felt as Jimmy Yu, caretaker of the orchids in the greenhouse and proclaimed expert, enthusiastically points out the different orchids from around the world, breaks down the differences between a species and a hybrid and admires his personal collection of flowers that have been an integral part of his life since he immigrated from the Philippines to New Jersey and then Savannah.

"This is my love," Yu said. "We are hobbyists. We grow them for the like of it."

Hobbyists meet commercial growers in a show that goes beyond the walls of the greenhouse, showcasing thousands of orchids in bloom with a free show, two competitive judging components that determine the best in show and who will take home the American Orchid Society honor and tables where people can buy orchids and learn more about what makes the plant unique.

But the show isn't just an opportunity for guests to learn new things, but for the volunteers as well.

"The people who grow orchids for profit, they're the ones that will show you the best — what's in trend right now. That makes us excited because we collectors want something new," Yu said.

The biggest thing Brodi wants people to take away from the show is to "open their plant horizons."

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, April 1: Open to the public 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Open to the public noon-3 p.m.

Location:

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens

2 Canebrake Road, Savannah, GA

912-921-5460

Admission to the show and gardens is $5 per person.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Orchids are in full bloom for the Deep South Orchid Society’s 35th annual show

