OPINION: When are we going to address these straight, white men perpetrating mass shootings?

Black is an actor, a comedian, a writer (but mostly, I think, a standup comedian, a humorist, a jester) who recently moved to Savannah. Between you and me I didn’t recognize him. I had never heard of him, never seen him in film or on cable, or on stage. I wasn’t particularly interested in going to see him speak about his book, either. Fact is, while I know comedians can be serious at heart, I don’t usually get many of the jokes they tell. Maybe I’m slow.

Maybe the jokes tend to be dumb or sexist. Or if the jokes are at someone’s expense – which they often are - they make me feel uncomfortable. But by the time I figure out the punch line they are on to something else, and I’m left sitting on my hands thinking, “Huh?”

But I went. I had met Black once or twice. He seemed affable, smart. E. Shaver Booksellers was organizing the event. How bad could it be?

Motivated by his close proximity to the Sandy Hook shooting (before moving to Savannah), he turned his anger and his own upbringing as a son (and that of his teenage son) to look at the shootings, to wonder why so many men are picking up guns and killing innocent folks, to write a book. It’s time, he argued, to think a little harder, a little more seriously about the message we are passing on to young boys.

It was a good pitch. He spent some time admiring early feminists like the not-so-well-known bell hooks, a Black activist on race and class. I don’t hear too any people referencing bell hooks. He had done his homework. He praised the work women have done, looking at the disparity between genders and speaking truth. It was impressive.

He didn’t just talk about how men are raised to hide their feelings, to take charge, to be chivalrous and brave. He read feminist literature where women dug deep about the gender divide. He wondered if it wasn’t time men did the same things.

I bought the book. I read the book (it was a nice break from Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibilities"). The theme of the book stuck with me, simple things like how traditional qualities of empathy and kindness should extend to men. And while my basic feelings about the gender divide haven't really changed, I do have a little bit more sympathy for the role (or is it the burden?) men are being raised to carry. I don't hear too many women wondering if they should get guns to protect their family.

Yes, more women than men are entering and graduating college; more women are heading major corporations; more women are doing traditional male jobs. Good lord, we almost – gasp – had a female President of the United States.

But women are still making 75 – maybe it’s up to 80, 85 – cents to a man’s dollar. Women are still mostly in charge of child care. And women are still hearing men argue why they should have an equal say about what goes on in their body.

When all is said and done, Black argues, straight white men are still the ones behind the shooting. We need to look at this a lot closer. I’m glad at least one person is.

