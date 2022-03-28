One Savannah woman learns how hard it is to restrict records

“Uh, I don’t know about that,” Chatham County Recorder's Court Judge Claire Cornwell-Williams said at the March 7 hearing. “We don’t have the information from probation to know that she’s completed it.”

Cornwell-Williams explained that without the records, she had no way of knowing if Virgil successfully completed probation and said that in the 15 years since Virgil was charged, the court had changed probation companies.

Cornwell-Williams belabored the point even more. She said defense attorneys often don’t recommend first-offender status to their clients because "once it's gone, it’s gone.” She even went as far to allude to the possibility of Virgil reoffending, giving deadly car wrecks as an example.

Between her monologue and a detached tone, Cornwell-Williams told Virgil the charge “shouldn’t have any much influence on your life one way or another,” insisting it was only a minor misdemeanor.

Virgil's personal experience with the simple battery misdemeanor on her record proved otherwise. Tears streamed down Virgil’s face, and she fought to maintain her composure as the judge gave reasons why she shouldn't grant retroactive first-offender status.

Virgil and her Georgia Legal Services attorney Saseen-Smith hoped to leave that day with a clear path forward. Instead, they stood at the lectern as Cornwell-Williams chided, "I think you need to rethink this and come back."

Pro bono help

Virgil’s case is one of hundreds Georgia Legal Services' Savannah office juggles pro bono. Statewide, the nonprofit provides legal counsel and representation to low-income Georgians outside the metro Atlanta area.

Sponsored by United Way of Coastal Georgia since 2014, the Savannah office is led by a small but mighty staff, including project volunteer attorney Saseen-Smith, project staff attorney Harris Mason, regional operations manager Laura Thompson, and managing attorney Bill Broker.

In 2021, 131 clients received criminal record restriction counseling through the Savannah office. Of that number, 88 clients had criminal impediments to employment and housing removed from their records. The total number of charges restricted (removed, expunged or sealed) in 2021 totaled 191.

This year, Mason and Saseen-Smith have closed six cases, restricting a total of nine charges from criminal records as of March 15.

In some instances, the Savannah office deals with cases that aren’t always open and shut, such as Virgil's. In her case, the issue stemmed from a clerical error: the crime on the criminal docket did not match information from the Georgia Criminal Information Center (GCIC), according to Cornwell-Williams.

“Because we know GCIC’s are wrong from time to time, we look to our client to find out what their understanding of what their record should look like," Saseen-Smith explained. "If we have a discrepancy, we go to court and get the official disposition of the case. We find out where the error lies.”

Unfortunately, GCIC errors are fairly common, Saseen-Smith said, which can lead to a hang up in record restrictions and a delay in their client's obtaining employment. “Unfortunately for Ms. Virgil, [the misdemeanor] was not a minor consequence. Having a domestic charge for battery harmed her quest to get a job.”

When asked by the judge how the misdemeanor charge had affected her, Virgil ran through a laundry list:

"I haven't been able to get a decent job."

"I couldn't get hired at a hospital."

"I was working $8 an hour and I was trying to raise two kids in a household."

Virgil also noted that she had student loans to repay.

Cornwell-Williams reluctantly granted Virgil the retroactive first-offender status. "I'm worried about the crystal ball you can't see," she said, before wishing Virgil well and encouraging her to "go back to school and get you some more education."

One second of trouble

While sick in bed with COVID-19 early last year, Virgil said a friend told her about GLS and their efforts to restrict records and suggested she contact them. After initially speaking with GLS over the phone, Virgil met with attorneys in July 2021, a process of which she's appreciative. "It's been great with them reaching out to me and helping me out."

According to a 2006 docket sheet, Virgil, then 25, was arrested and charged with simple battery after throwing a cellphone at a boyfriend during a fight. The judge at that time was also Cornwell-Williams.

Virgil pleaded guilty to the charge — which she was told was a domestic violence battery charge — and was sentenced to a year probation, which required she take domestic violence counseling classes.

Despite paying a debt to society, Virgil was unable to find work outside of her job at Krispy Kreme making $8 an hour.

But, Virgil remained determined. She earned a pharmacy technician certificate from Virginia College's Savannah location in April 2014. Within two months, she quit her job of six years at Krispy Kreme to become a pharmacy technician at a local pharmacy.

Since then, however, Virgil has applied to other jobs often making it to the final interview round and the background check portion of the process — only to be denied employment.

It wasn't until a gentleman in human resources at one of the jobs she applied for broke it down for her: "He said because of the domestic violence charge, they feel you're a threat to society."

For Virgil, restricting her record would not only open more opportunities, but also set an example for her daughter, 22, and her son, 16: “It only takes a second to get in trouble and a whole lifetime to get out of it.”

Courtroom D1

On March 7, Courtroom D1 was a revolving door of offenders whose charges ranged from domestic violence and battery to other minor assault charges.

All who entered were admonished by Cornwell-Williams, who often delivered crisp words as offenders tried to explain their circumstances.

She scolded one woman who said she had completed 40 hours of anger management counseling over the course of the week from an unauthorized provider. "You try and mislead me and you go down the wrong path," Cornwell-Williams told the woman

She assumed another person’s case was dismissed because he had felony charges in a higher court. In some instances, she continued the cases until offenders could get an attorney — and scolded them for not completing the paperwork to obtain court-appointed counsel.

Huddled outside the courtroom, Virgil expressed her frustration with the treatment. “That was ridiculous,” she said, wiping away tears. "Am I supposed to go on with my life expecting to get in trouble?"

Before her charge, Virgil had only two traffic tickets to her name. "I understand anything can happen, but am I supposed to let this sit and not be able to get a job?" Virgil asked.

While the matter seemed settled, Virgil still worried if a first-offender status would further hurt her chances of gaining employment since she’d essentially been resentenced, rather than had her record restricted.

‘I really want to help’

As she vented, a woman sauntered near Virgil and her attorneys: “The judge wants y’all to come back,” she said, explaining Cornwell-Williams was uncomfortable with the decision.

Virgil, Saseen-Smith, Mason and an intern huddled back inside the courtroom, where the judge told them that what was listed on the court docket and in the GCIC did not match.

"The facts are not as you thought they were," Williams said, explaining the court docket showed Virgil was charged with simple battery. In GCIC's system, it showed Virgil was charged with simple battery-domestic violence.

"I'm not trying to be difficult," Cornwell-Williams said. "There's enough inconsistency here to give us enough wiggle room to help."

Williams suggested Saseen-Smith file a motion to correct the record on GCIC's end and return to court and restrict Virgil's record. The initial first offender filing that Williams signed, was torn up.

“I really want to help,” Cornwell-Williams said. She set the next hearing for March 28.

A relieved Virgil thanked the judge and walked outside of the courtroom a bit more optimistic.

