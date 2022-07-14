One police shooting per month in Chatham County in 2022, so far

SPD Policy According to the Savannah Police Department's general orders regarding "Police Response to Aggression Resistant/Force" obtained by the Savannah Morning News: "Officers may use force only to maintain and/or restore order and will never apply force maliciously or sadistically in effecting the capture, arrest, control or transport of a subject. Officers will employ only the amount of force reasonably necessary to accomplish the task when force is necessary. Officers are authorized to employ SPD approved compliance techniques and their issued weapons in relation to SPD training."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in on these cases to provide an independent review and recommendation to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office on whether the officers involved followed departmental procedures and training protocols in use of force and if the officers should face criminal charges.

The Savannah Morning News re-visited the most recent police shootings and requested status updates on the GBI investigations:

Zachary Smith, 24

Date: Feb. 19

Location: White Bluff Road

Description of Event:

According to an SPD police report from Feb. 19, at 4:33 pm, James Kelly and his girlfriend, Codie Brand-Tiersse, were exiting Kelly's car when a white male approached him. That white male was later identified as Zachary Smith. Kelly, who knew Smith because he had seen him around the area before, said Smith pointed a small handgun at his face, and said, "Give me your wallet!"

Kelly told Smith he would not give him his wallet but would give him cash. Becoming angry, Kelly changed his mind: He told Smith he would not give him his money, and started running after him, a chase that went from the La Quinta Inn, across Abercorn Street, through a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership, then southward, until Smith eventually fled toward a U-Haul rental place. At one point during the chase, Kelly asked Smith to stop.

"I'm not stopping!" Kelly reportedly remembered Smith yelling.

Kelly saw an SPD patrol car and walked over to the officer to report the incident. Ten minutes after his confrontation with Smith, James Kelly told the officer he was robbed at gunpoint.

Over radio, the officer aired a description of the suspect and last known direction of travel. While speaking with Kelly, the officer noted in the police report, Kelly's description of the events changed dramatically.

When the officer asked questions regarding his girlfriend, who supposedly witnessed the robbery, Kelly said she would not speak to police. He also had difficulty recalling the spelling of her last name, although he said they lived together. He also had difficulty recalling her cell phone number and when the officer asked him to call her, he advised that he did not have his cell phone on his person.

Kelly then said on Feb. 19, at about 2:33 pm, Smith stole a firearm from Kelly's residence. Smith said the firearm belonged to his mother's boyfriend and that he shares the residence with his mother and her boyfriend. After the firearm was stolen, Kelly said, he began searching for Smith. Kelly said he checked several motels in the area of southside Savannah. Eventually, he found Smith outside the La Quinta Inn at 8484 Abercorn St.

He said he confronted Smith about the stolen firearm and then began chasing

Smith in an attempt to get the firearm back.

As the officer listened to Kelly's second version of events, he heard radio traffic. Another officer found an individual matching the description of the suspect. The suspect, the officer said over the radio, was fleeing on foot.

"Drop it! Drop it!" the officer heard the officer yell.

Shots were fired. The reporting officer could hear them from the radio.

According to a GBI press release, officers chased Smith through an apartment complex and commercial business area, ending in the parking lot of Home Source Rentals located at 9133 White Bluff Road. While running, Smith pointed his weapon at the officer, and the officer fired, hitting Smith in the leg. Agents recovered a weapon from the scene, the press release confirmed.

After a supervisor responded and Kelly started acting suspiciously — taking steps away from the officer and supervisor — the officer detained Kelly, for making false statements. Placed in double-locked handcuffs, and patted down, the officer found to be in possession of a knife, brass knuckles, and a cell phone.

Status of Investigation: GBI investigation completed and sent to Chatham County DA's office for review and response.

Robert Gadson, 35

Date: March 26

Location: 400 block of West Congress Street

Description of Event:

On March 26, a fight on Congress Street turned deadly. A short Savannah police report indicates only that an officer responded to a shooting on 411 W. Congress St., and that his body-worn camera was active.

A GBI press release stated that two off-duty Savannah police officers were providing security at the Congress Street Social Club, 411 W. Congress St., at approximately 2:57 a.m. when officers were told a man was outside in front of Boomys Restaurant & Bar holding a handgun.

The man, identified as Robert Gadson, 35, of Savannah, had been involved in an argument that turned physical with a Boomys bouncer. Gadson brandished a handgun. When officers approached Gadson, they gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, at which point he pointed it toward the officers. An exchange of gunfire between the officers and Gadson occurred that resulted in Gadson being shot, the GBI report said.

Status of Investigation: Remains an open case with GBI.

James Allen Miller, 31

Date: April 2

Location: 140 block of Bordeaux Lane

Description of Event:

The bare bones of a Savannah police report for April 2 indicate only that officers went to a home in the 140 block of Bordeaux Lane regarding a person with a knife.

According to a GBI press release, Savannah police responded to a call about a man – later identified as James Allen Miller – chasing people near Bordeaux Lane in the Colonial Oaks area on Savannah's south side.

When officers arrived, Miller, 31, would not comply with verbal commands or attempts to speak, the GBI said. As Miller ran toward one of the officers, he was shot.

The GBI release stated that the officers and emergency medical technicians on the scene administered first aid. Miller was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, Miller’s killing was the second within a single week in Savannah.

Status of Investigation: Remains an open case with GBI.

David Paul Dixon, 36

Date: April 10

Location: Abercorn and Bay streets

Description of Event:

In another barebones SPD police report, officers responded to a report of an argument occurring between two men on East McDonough and Abercorn streets. The summary narrative was simple: "Disorderly person response." One person was described as white, wearing all black and carrying a backpack. The suspect was homeless, the officer noted in the police report.

The victim was later identified as David Paul Dixon, 36 years old.

A GBI press release indicated that at 3:41 a.m., a person made a 911 call. When SPD officers responded, they found a man wearing all black, "talking irrationally," and carrying a makeshift weapon on Abercorn Street.

SPD officers attempted to de-escalate the situation; however, the man was not responsive. Officers eventually approached the man as he continued to walk along Abercorn Street toward Bay Street. The man resisted officers and swung his weapon. Officers deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful.

The man then attacked an officer with the weapon. During the attack, another officer shot the man. Officers and EMT’s administered first aid and the man was taken to a local hospital in Savannah where he was pronounced dead. A GBI agent recovered a 13-inch sharpened spike with an improvised handle at the scene.

Status of Investigation: Remains an open case with GBI.

Joseff Orion Smith, 25

Date: April 18

Location: 6000 block of Commerce Boulevard

Description of Event:

Smith, 25, is the only person shot by police in Chatham County this year who survived.

According to a GBI press release, at 8 a.m., 911 operators got a call about someone locking themselves inside a tractor-trailer parked in a lot at the 6000 block of Commerce Boulevard.

The driver of the truck tried to stop Smith, but it was too late; he was already holed up inside with a pistol, the GBI said.

Once Garden City and Port Wentworth police officers arrived, they told Smith to get out of the truck. At some point, the GBI said, Smith fired a shot at police and a Port Wentworth officer fired back.

A Savannah police SWAT team was called to the scene and tried negotiating with Smith to surrender, but after a couple hours, they shot tear gas into the cab of the truck to get Smith out, the GBI release stated.

Once he got out of the truck, Smith was taken to a local hospital for observation and then taken to the Chatham County jail.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Prior to the shooting, he had two DUIs to his name, according to Chatham County online records.

Status of Investigation: Open case.

Saudi Arai Lee, 31

Date: June 24

Location: Carver Village near Gwinnett and Crosby streets

Description of Event:

On June 24, Lee became Savannah’s fifth police shooting – and sixth in Chatham County.

According to the GBI's preliminary report, at about 11:50 a.m., Savannah police officers were patrolling an area near Gwinnett and Crosby streets when they noticed Lee walking in the middle of the street.

The officers approached Lee, 31, to speak with him. That's when Lee immediately showed his wallet saying it contained his weapons permit, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. "Lee lifted his shirt and pulled a weapon from a holster. A short chase ensued, and Lee was shot by an officer," Miles said.

A video shared on Facebook purportedly capturing the aftermath of the shooting, which was later removed, showed onlookers rushing near Lee as two officers stood near his body. People can be heard on the video urging police to help the man whose body was sprawled in the street.

About four minutes into the video, officers are seen giving the man CPR. Commenters in the video could be heard saying the victim had a gun but did not point it at any of the officers.

Miles said medical aid was rendered at the scene, and Lee was taken to Memorial University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy.

Savannah police officer Ernest Ferguson, who has been with the department since March 2021, was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

In the wake of Lee’s killing, Savannah clergymen held a press conference, calling for Savannah police Chief Roy Minter to step down. During the press conference, residents also alleged ongoing harassment from police officers in the Carver Village community, the West Savannah residential community adjacent to the newly constructed EnMarket Arena.

Minter stepped down the next day, June 30, saying he was focusing on the nomination process for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Status of Investigation: Once the GBI completes its investigation in approximately 90 days, the file will be sent to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office.

Raisa Habersham is the investigative and watchdog reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at RHabersham@gannett.com.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

